The leader of the British party proposed to introduce “tough sanctions” against Telegram – Gazeta.Ru

The leader of the British Labor Party, Kir Starmer, at a parliamentary meeting with the participation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called for sanctions against the Telegram messenger, reports BBC…

“Telegram is characterized as an application preferred by extremists,” the parliamentarian stressed.

Starmer also noted that anonymous users publish threats to “kill all women”, “kill politicians” through the messenger, as well as insults based on homophobia, Islamophobia and racism. According to him, it is necessary to impose “tough sanctions” on Telegram.

Johnson, in turn, pledged that the government will consider ways to tighten legislation on online platforms and “harshly attack those who allow dangerous and extremist content to enter the Internet.”

Formerly Telegram blocked The Male State channel, created by the founder of the movement of the same name, Vladislav Pozdnyakov, following complaints from the App Store and Play Market about the distribution of materials on his channel that “discriminate against people on the basis of their sexual orientation”.