The love story of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Their problems became apparent during Kanye’s campaign. During a meeting with voters, the rapper talked about the fact that he and the TV star almost lost their daughter North, because initially both were thinking about an abortion. The musician burst into tears in front of the surprised audience, saying that he almost killed his first child. West’s confessions shocked the public, and how Kim reacted to them is hard to imagine. Later, he did publish a number of revealing tweets about his wife and many other celebrities, provoking another scandal.

In that difficult situation, Kardashian tried to save face and publicly supported her husband. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has come across this personally or loved such a person knows how difficult and painful it can be to understand. I have never spoken publicly about how this affects us at home, because I protect our children and Kanye’s right to his privacy when it comes to his health. But today I felt I needed to comment on this because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Living with bipolar disorder does not diminish or nullify his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how ambitious or unattainable to some. This is part of his genius, and as we have all seen, many of his big dreams have come true, “- this is the official statement released by Kim.