The Ministry of Education is preparing to announce a vacation for schoolchildren throughout Russia due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Education plans to announce additional school holidays in Russian schools. TASS reports.

“The Ministry of Education is preparing a document recommending that schools declare the days from October 30 to November 7 as holidays and add them to the vacation days that are on schedule,” the ministry said in a statement.

In some regions of the country, schoolchildren study in a modular rather than a quarter system. And their holidays do not fall on the first week of November, that is, after the first quarter, but on the third week of the month. The additional vacations planned by the Ministry of Education will be added to the rest of the vacation days.

“The non-working week will be added to the current vacation grid. In regions where the non-working period will be announced earlier than October 30, the Ministry of Education recommends including these days in the holidays. At the same time, schools will need to provide for the adjustment of educational programs, ”the ministry added.

At the same time, distance learning is not provided on vacation days. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the idea of ​​Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to declare a non-working week from October 30 to November 7 against the backdrop of an increase in the incidence of COVID-19. In addition, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that in the coming days the capital will reach historic peak incidence.

Coronavirus affects children more often

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 180 thousand children in Moscow have contracted COVID-19, the Moscow headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus reported on October 13.

According to the body, over the past month, schoolchildren fell ill with COVID-19 2.5 times more than in the previous one, and since September more than 280 children have been hospitalized. In addition, children are almost 1.5 times more likely to infect their household members than adults. Most of them, however, carry the disease asymptomatically – but remain contagious.

The share of children with COVID-19 is about 10-11%, said Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

“This figure fluctuates depending on the season,” he said.

Gorelov said that during the holidays, the incidence decreases.

“The current strain of the delta coronavirus, indeed, statistically more often affects children and can proceed in a severe and extremely severe form – they end up in the intensive care unit, and there are deaths,” Associate Professor of the Department of Infectious Diseases in Children told Gazeta.Ru RNIMU them. N.I. Pirogov, infectious disease doctor Ivan Konovalov.

The “Delta” strain of the virus more easily penetrates the cells of the child’s body and multiplies there, noted Mikhail Kagan, Honored Doctor of Russia, leading scientific editor of the Vrachu.ru distance learning service for medical workers.

“Delta has practically supplanted all other variants of the coronavirus, it became obvious that the current fourth wave is much more dangerous than the previous ones, and now children get sick and are hospitalized much more often. After the resumption of schooling, children began to become infected not only from the adults around them, but also from each other, ”he told Gazeta.Ru.