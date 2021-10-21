https://ria.ru/20211021/kanikuly-1755538036.html
The Ministry of Education plans to introduce holidays in schools from October 30 to November 7
The Ministry of Education plans to introduce holidays in schools from October 30 to November 7
The Ministry of Education plans to introduce holidays in schools from October 30 to November 7
The week from October 30 to November 7 may become a vacation week, the Ministry of Education said.
MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The week from October 30 to November 7 may become a vacation, the Ministry of Education said. The department is preparing a corresponding document that will add these days to the existing vacation schedule. Telegram channel of the ministry. Most of the Russian schoolchildren who study in the quarter system, holidays just fall on non-working days – the first quarter ends. But there are regions where they study according to a modular system: five weeks of study and then one week of vacation. According to the schedule in such schools, the week of rest begins on November 15. In this case, the non-working week will be added to the current vacation grid. In subjects where, due to the difficult epidemiological situation, the non-working period will be announced earlier than October 30, the Ministry of Education recommends that these days be included in the holidays. At the same time, schools will need to provide for the adjustment of educational programs, added in the message.
