The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia put on the wanted list Lyubov Sobol

The Russian authorities have put on the wanted list one of Alexei Navalny’s closest associates, Lyubov Sobol. Her card appeared in the database of wanted persons of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In August, Sobol was sentenced to one and a half years of restriction of freedom in the so-called “sanitary case”. According to the court’s decision, she had no right to leave Moscow without special permission, to leave the house from ten o’clock in the evening to six o’clock in the morning and attend mass events. In the same month, information appeared that Sobol had left Russia, she herself did not comment on it.

Earlier, Sobol was convicted in another case – violation of the inviolability of the home. The magistrate’s court appointed the oppositionist a year of probation for the fact that she tried to enter the apartment of the FSB officer Konstantin Kudryavtsev, suspected of poisoning Navalny, and talk to him.

At the end of September, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against Navalny’s closest associates, including Sobol, on the creation of an extremist community and participation in it.

The “sanitary case” was opened by the Investigative Committee of Russia after rallies in support of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, which took place in dozens of Russian cities on January 23 and 31. In connection with him, Navalny’s closest associates, including his brother, as well as political activists, were arrested or put on the wanted list. They were accused of inciting violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules.

According to the version of the investigation, some of the accused called on social media to go out to protest in the center of Moscow. Responding to the call, people arrived there who were supposed to stay at home in self-isolation. The headquarters for the fight against coronavirus stated that on January 23, 19 people came to Pushkin Square, who were diagnosed with COVID-19. This has created a threat of mass illness of people, investigators say. Human rights activists point to the selectivity of the Russian authorities in assessing the actions of the protesters. It is noted that in Moscow in the winter of 2021, many mass events took place, in particular, pro-government rallies, and their participants were not persecuted and were not checked in any way.

Most of the accused in the “sanitary case” were sentenced to restraint of liberty for a term of one to two years.