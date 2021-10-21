The Moscow authorities explained the time and date of the lockdown introduced due to COVID-19 :: Society :: RBC

According to Vice-Mayor Anastasia Rakova, a period was chosen for the “epidemic”, which “is associated with the opportunity to take a break,” and their duration will cover two incubation periods of the delta strain

Over the past month, the incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 in Moscow has almost quadrupled, and the number of hospitalizations of the sick has tripled, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor and Head of the Operational Headquarters for the fight against coronavirus in the capital. According to her, the “aggravated situation” with COVID-19 – against the background of a sharp increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections – left the city authorities no choice but to introduce a lockdown, which was announced on Thursday by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“All steps are being taken in the interests of Muscovites in order to return to a normal lifestyle as soon as possible, as possible in a pandemic,” Rakova assured.







In accordance with the decree signed by Sobyanin, the lockdown will be introduced in Moscow from October 28, that is, somewhat earlier than the beginning of the non-working days established by the decree of President Vladimir Putin (from October 30 to November 7). This decision, according to Rakova, is explained by the desire to more reliably break the chains of distribution of COVID-19.

“According to the observation of epidemiologists, the incubation period of the delta strain is up to five days, so the separation of contacts for 11 days (from October 28 to November 7. – RBK) will cover two such periods, ”the vice-mayor explained.