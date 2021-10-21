The most popular cars of horror movies are named. Rating :: Autonews

Ford F-Series pickups appear most often in horror films. This is the conclusion reached by Bristol Street Motors after watching the top 50 horror films in the Empire Online ranking. In total, the study, which took place on the eve of Halloween, looked at about 690 cars from these films.

For example, Ford pickups were seen in 13 films out of 50. Most often, such cars were filmed in category B films (low-budget films – RBK). For example, this car can be seen in the 1986 film “Maximum Acceleration” by Stephen King.

In second place is the American sedan Ford Crown Victoria. The first three are closed by Cadillac Fleetwood. Next comes the Chevrolet C / K and Ford Custom pickup. The top ten also includes: Ford LTD Country Squire, Volkswagen Beetle, Ford Escort, Ford Mustang and Ford Transit.

Especially the authors of the study were surprised by the appearance of the Volkswagen Beetle on this list. As it turned out, this car appeared on the screen seven times. In particular, “The Beetle” can be seen in the film “The Shining” directed by Stanley Kubrick.

The award for “Worst Car Maker” eventually went to Ford. Cars of this brand have appeared in films 113 times. In second place is Chevrolet. This is followed by Volkswagen.

Empire Online is one of the largest movie portals on the Internet, owned by the monthly British cinema magazine Empire. The portal regularly compiles and publishes ratings related to the film and game industry.

