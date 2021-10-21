The oldest crab, 99 million years old, found intact in amber

American, Canadian and Chinese paleontologists studied a 99 million year old Cretaceous crab found in amber from northern Myanmar that could live on trees. This is the oldest of the so-called real crabs ever found, it forces us to reconsider some ideas about the evolution of these creatures and postpones the time when such crabs first crawled out onto land by 25-50 million years ago. The article was published in the journal Science Advances…

The body of the creature, 5 mm in size, was completely preserved and was examined using microcomputer tomography. Scientists claim that this is the most complete crab fossil ever found, you can see everything, down to the last hair. The sample is kept in the Amber Museum in the Chinese province of Yunnan. The new species was named Cretapsara athanata, it contains the designation of the period when he lived, and the name of the immortal spirit of clouds and waters, indicating a habitat in Southeast Asia. True crabs belong to the infraorder Brachyura, a decapod crustacean, and should be distinguished from “false crabs”, which have similar features that have repeatedly appeared in crustaceans in the course of evolution, such as, for example, porcelain crabs or Kamchatka crabs with reduced limbs.

True crabs independently conquered land and freshwater bodies at least 12 times, although they did so much later than other groups of arthropods. Although C. athanata shows a striking resemblance to modern coastal crabs, it has only gills and no organs adapted for breathing atmospheric air. This indicates that the crab was at least semi-aquatic. This is unusual because most of the crab fossils found in amber today are tree-dwelling crabs, which in fact explains how they got into the resin of the amber.