The parliament approved a bill to remove Klitschko from the post of head of the Kyiv city state administration

2021-10-20T20: 58

2021-10-20T20: 58

2021-10-20T20: 58

KIEV, October 20 – RIA Novosti. The profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved for the second reading a new version of the draft law on the capital, which is proposed to divide the posts of the mayor of Kiev and the head of the Kiev city state administration (KSCA), the agency “Ukrainian News” reported on Wednesday. Klitschko now holds the post of mayor of Kiev and at the same time is the head Kiev city state administration. The Parliament of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a new version of the bill “On the capital of Ukraine – the hero city of Kiev” back in October 2019. Earlier, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that the office of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to dismiss Klitschko from the post of head of Kyiv City State Administration, which he combines with the post of mayor. the capital of Ukraine “to accept it in the second reading and as a whole,” the agency quotes the chairman of the committee, Andriy Klochko. In addition, the committee recommended that the parliament apply a special procedure when considering the bill due to the large number of amendments. Kiev “, the executive body of the Kiev City Council is the Kyiv City State Administration, and its chairman is appointed by the President of Ukraine. Whether the mayor should combine the post of chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration is not indicated there. At the same time, in 2003, the Constitutional Court clearly determined that the president must appoint the mayor elected by the people of Kiev to the post of the head of the Kyiv city state administration. Earlier, the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko “Udar” stated that the office of the president of Ukraine considers the mayor to be Zelensky’s main competitor. Klitschko said that he did not have a personal conflict with Zelensky, but the office of the head of state completely abstracted from communication with him. Zelensky said that Klitschko was not a competitor to him. He later said that he did not see a single politician who could compete with him in the presidential elections, which will be held in 2024. Since spring, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have regularly conducted searches at utilities in Kiev and in the city administration of the Ukrainian capital. Klitschko stated that he considers the searches at the city’s utilities as pressure on the city authorities and personally on him, as well as the suppression of local government. In his opinion, the pressure comes from the office of the President of Ukraine and is associated with his active work as mayor. The mayor of Kiev believes that the Ukrainian authorities “gave the task” to law enforcement officers to ruin his reputation.

