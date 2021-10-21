https://ria.ru/20211021/suverenitet-1755571377.html

The parliament warned of the threat of loss of sovereignty

The cost of energy resources has become unbearable for a significant number of Ukrainian enterprises, because of which they may simply close, this will turn out for Ukraine

KIEV, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The cost of energy resources has become unbearable for a significant number of Ukrainian enterprises, because of which they can simply close, this will turn into an economic catastrophe for Ukraine and the loss of sovereignty, said Viktor Cherny, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform for Life party. which is happening in the world as a whole, and in Ukraine as well, may endanger not only the economy of Ukraine, but also its sovereignty.There is information that a large percentage of enterprises that use gas will not be able to pay 50 hryvnia (about $ 2 – ed. .) per cubic meter, at a price that has already been formed. If the closure of enterprises occurs, it will be an economic disaster for Ukraine, “the party’s press service quoted the deputy on Thursday. According to him, the draft state budget for 2022, adopted in the first reading, aggravates the current situation, since it is not that growth is not built in, it will not even be enough to “sink”. “It is not clear what the economic situation is. I will be at peace, because a global crisis may begin next year, which will also affect Ukraine. The government does not have a clear economic course and only implements those instructions that are put before it by external management, as it calls them – external partners. The authorities should be responsible for everything, because it is they who are chosen by the people to decide all issues. The situation with prices can be changed, because Ukraine has gas of its own production, it is necessary to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector, and this gas, which is produced in Ukraine, should be given to the population at the price that was, “Cherny said.

