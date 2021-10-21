The parliament warned of the threat of Ukraine’s loss of sovereignty

Verkhovna Rada deputy Viktor Cherny said that the cost of energy has become unaffordable for a large number of Ukrainian enterprises. According to him, many industries may simply close, which will turn into an economic catastrophe for the country and even the loss of sovereignty.

“The increase in the cost of energy, which is taking place in the world as a whole, and in Ukraine as well, may endanger not only the economy of Ukraine, but also its sovereignty,” the parliamentarian said.

He noted that at the moment gas is supplied to enterprises at a price of 50 hryvnia (about $ 2) per cubic meter – they will not be able to pay such a price. According to Cherny, the draft budget for 2022 adopted in the first reading will only aggravate the current situation.

The deputy admitted that an economic crisis may begin in the world next year, which will also affect Ukraine. At the same time, the authorities do not have a clear economic course, Cherny believes.

“The situation with prices can be changed, because Ukraine has gas of its own production, it is necessary to introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector, and this gas, which is produced in Ukraine, should be given to the population at the price that was,” the parliamentarian concluded.

