The pipe went into distribution – Newspaper Kommersant No. 192 (7154) dated 21.10.2021

MTS has launched a monthly smartphone rental service. So far, the service will operate only in Moscow and the Moscow region and will be extended to the last three iPhone lines, but in the future, other regions and brands may connect to it. A similar project is being prepared by MegaFon. Analysts believe that the service will be used by those wishing to test the new flagships, but do not expect high demand.

V MTS told Kommersant that in partnership with a startup Arenter, which specializes in the rental of electronics and various equipment, they launched a smartphone sharing service. At the first stage, you can rent iPhones of the last three generations (iPhone XR, 11, 12 and 13) for a period of one to twelve months.

The pilot project will last six months in Moscow and the Moscow region, after which a decision will be made to scale the service to other regions and to include other brands in the service. The price of the device for a month will depend on the smartphone model.

For example, renting an iPhone 11 in the minimum configuration costs 4.2 thousand rubles, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 8.9 thousand rubles.

The client is not responsible for scuffs and minor scratches arising during use, assure MTS.

MTS expects that the service may be in demand among “young people who are not interested in loans and permanent obligations”, as well as among those who want to test the flagship gadget before making the final decision to buy it, or, for example, take it with them. on vacation a smartphone with a high-quality camera.

The operator will receive a percentage of the rent, provide additional traffic to the online store and will be able to grow the base of users of flagship smartphones that consume more traffic and ecosystem products compared to other users, MTS hopes.

Arenter expects that the project with MTS will allow the company “to occupy up to 10% of the smartphone consumer market.”

“Megaphone” will also launch a smartphone rental service in the near future, the company told Kommersant. “It will not be limited to the latest iPhones — customers will be able to rent a device from any brand. The service will be available in all regions of the country, ”said Vladimir Skurikhin, CEO of MegaFon Retail.

V Tele2 said they did not see the feasibility of launching a smartphone rental service. At the same time, the operator has a service for renting portable chargers in the salons. “The demand for such rent is growing by 15–20% every month,” the companies noted. VimpelCom reported that the operator does not have such a service in retail. Svyaznoy did not respond to the request.

In a retailer Samsung and re: Store there is a service for subscribing to a gadget – the client makes a monthly payment and when a new device is released, he makes an exchange. It is intended for those who every year prefer to change their smartphone to a new flagship version. M.Video-Eldorado also plans to add a subscription service to the gadget, the company said.

Mobile Research Group analyst Eldar Murtazin believes that renting is unprofitable for users, because having paid virtually the full cost of a smartphone for a year, they will not receive it.

“At the same time, leasing flagship smartphones is profitable – the device can pay off in nine months,” he adds. The expert admits that the service will be used by those wishing to test new iPhones, but in his opinion, there will not be many of them: “The advantage of a short-term lease is only that you can always refuse.”

Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov believes that smartphones will be rented for a fairly short period – most likely no more than a month. “The retailers themselves are unlikely to be able to make money on this service – at best, the lease margin will be zero,” he believes, believing that operators, first of all, “are trying to find new niches in the market, are experimenting, and therefore are trying this format”.

