The prosecutor’s office came with a check to “Shaninka”

4 hours ago

Photo author, Shaninka / Instagram Photo caption, Shaninka is one of the leading humanitarian Russian universities

The prosecutor’s office came with a check to the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (“Shaninka”), the press service of the university told the BBC. Earlier, the rector of the university, Sergei Zuev, became accused in a criminal case of fraud with budget funds.

The inspection is being carried out by the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, the resolution on the inspection was issued on October 19. The goal is “to comply with the requirements of the legislation on education and non-profit organizations”, the press service of “Shaninki” cites the document of the prosecutor’s office.

The university noted that the prosecutor’s office asked to provide documents from 2019 to the present, as well as “explanations of officials on issues that arose during the audit”, no later than October 21. The documents relate to the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Faculty of Liberal Arts in Shaninka is a multidisciplinary bachelor’s degree system. Students studying at this faculty receive specialization according to their profile of study, but they also have the opportunity to independently choose disciplines in other specialties, which will also be taken into account in the diploma.

The press service of the university does not associate the check with the rector’s case. “They are checking educational activities. As far as we know, these checks are not connected with the criminal cases against Sergei Zuev and Kristina Kryuchkova. The reason for the checks is not known to us,” Shaninka noted.

Despite the opened case, the check in “Shaninka” is not connected with the criminal case against its rector, a source close to the investigation confirmed to the BBC. However, another source, aware of the details of the check, but not authorized to comment to the press, says law enforcement officers “want several show trials of the leaders.”

Another informed source of the BBC said that the check is being carried out not only in Shaninka, but also in the Institute of Social Sciences (ION) of the RANEPA. “This is a joint inspection of the prosecutor’s office and Rosobrnadzor in Shaninka and ION. The prosecutor’s office was interested in the availability of foreign funding (which certainly cannot be in Shaninka). the most striking thing is the educational work program, “says a source familiar with the audit but not authorized to comment on the press.

Officially, information about the check in the ION has not been confirmed. The BBC Russian service has sent a request to the Moscow prosecutor’s office and is awaiting a response.

Criminal case against “Shaninka” and its rector

In September, a criminal case was opened against the former Deputy Minister of Education Marina Rakova. She was accused of embezzling budget funds. According to the investigation, Rakova lobbied for the allocation of budget funds to Shaninka for scientific work within the framework of the Education national project through the structures of the Ministry of Education.

The case is being conducted by investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who considered that “Shaninka” performed the ordered work improperly, but still received the money for them, which is a fraud.

In October, the rector of “Shaninka” Sergei Zuev became the accused in the case, he is under house arrest, on Thursday he underwent a successful heart operation. Prior to that, the court in the same case sent three more defendants to the pre-trial detention center – the executive director of the university Kristina Kryuchkova and Rakova’s former colleagues in the Ministry of Education Maxim Inkin and Yevgeny Zak. Zuev is accused of embezzling 21 million rubles.

“We are seriously concerned about the further development of events – both the fate of our rector and the fate of the entire university, known for the highest level of education, professional ethics, academic integrity. “, – said the Shaninka team. An open letter in support of Zuev, Kryuchkova and the university was signed by more than 1.5 thousand people.

Shaninka is considered one of the best private humanitarian universities in Russia. The peculiarity of the university is that most of its programs are validated by English universities – the University of Manchester and Coventry University.