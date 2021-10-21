The prosecutor’s office came with a check to “Shaninka”

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
24

Shaninka is one of the leading humanitarian Russian universities

Photo author, Shaninka / Instagram

Photo caption,

Shaninka is one of the leading Russian humanities universities

The prosecutor’s office came with a check to the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (“Shaninka”), the press service of the university told the BBC. Earlier, the rector of the university, Sergei Zuev, became accused in a criminal case of fraud with budget funds.

The inspection is being carried out by the Moscow Prosecutor’s Office, the resolution on the inspection was issued on October 19. The goal is “to comply with the requirements of the legislation on education and non-profit organizations”, the press service of “Shaninki” cites the document of the prosecutor’s office.

The university noted that the prosecutor’s office asked to provide documents from 2019 to the present, as well as “explanations of officials on issues that arose during the audit”, no later than October 21. The documents relate to the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Faculty of Liberal Arts in Shaninka is a multidisciplinary bachelor’s degree system. Students studying at this faculty receive specialization according to their profile of study, but they also have the opportunity to independently choose disciplines in other specialties, which will also be taken into account in the diploma.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here