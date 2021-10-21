The search for the groom Gabby Petito: human remains found in Florida

The FBI reported that a group searching for the fiancé of murdered American Gabby Petito found the remains of a man. According to the agency, the body was found in a nature reserve in Florida. During the search operation, they also found items belonging to the girl’s fiancé, Brian Londry.
US law enforcement has been trying to find Londri for over a month now. Petito’s body with signs of a violent death was found on September 19 in Wyoming, later an autopsy confirmed that she was strangled. The authorities did not directly blame Londri for her murder, but said he was wanted in connection with the crime.
At a press conference on Wednesday, FBI officer Michael McPherson confirmed the discovery of human remains, as well as “personal belongings, including a backpack and laptop belonging to Brian Londry.” “These items were found in an area that until recently was under water,” – explained MacPherson. Searches in the area continue.
The story of Petito and Londri became known all over the world. The young couple drove Petito’s white Ford Transit across America to the sparsely populated and natural beauty of western Wyoming, where the Rocky Mountains and world-famous Yellowstone National Park are located. Along the way, they posted photos and videos of local attractions and themselves on social media – laughing, kissing or running along the beach. Their video “Beginning Our Van Life Journey” has gained millions of views on YouTube.
However, then Petito stopped contacting her family, and on September 1, Brian returned from a trip alone. He did not speak to either the police or the parents of his fiancée, who tried to find out from him where Gabby had gone and why he had returned alone, and in her car.
One-stop hike
What exactly happened between Petito and Londri is not officially reported, but the coroner, who established the cause of the girl’s death, said that she was probably the victim of “domestic violence.”
Londri’s lawyer Steve Bertolino explained his client’s behavior by the fact that in such situations, the victim’s intimate partner almost always becomes the main suspect. According to Bertolino, it was he who advised him not to talk about anything and not to answer any questions.
Londri’s parents say they last saw their son on September 13, after he returned home to Florida without his fiancée. According to them, Brian went on a camping trip alone, but never returned from the reserve.
A lawyer for the Londri family told reporters that Brian’s belongings were found in one of Florida’s natural parks, on a route that he often took. Londri’s car was also found there.
The FBI did not file any charges against Londry in connection with Petito’s murder, but issued a warrant for his arrest and accused him of bank card fraud, in particular, the illegal use of a Capital One Bank debit card in the name of Gabby, with which he withdrew amounts in excess of 1000 dollars after her disappearance.
Chronology of events
- July 2, 2021 – Gabriel Petito and Brian Londry leave New York in a white van and head west on a trip to Wyoming; both Londri and Petito post frequently on Instagram.
- Aug 12 – Utah police officers respond to an anonymous report of an incident involving Petito and Londri. No charges were filed.
- Aug 19 – Petito posts “Beginning Our Van Life Journey” on YouTube, which highlights the first leg of their journey.
- Aug 21 – Petito’s father and stepmother talk to Gabrielle during their last FaceTime call while in Utah.
- August 25 – Petito posts his last post on Instagram with the caption “Happy Halloween”.
- August 30 – Petito’s mother receives the last message from Gabrielle’s phone as a text message. The family believes that Petito was in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
- September 1 – Londri returns home to North Port alone.
- September 11 – The family reports that Petito is missing. On the same day, a white van was found in North Port at the home of Petito and Londri.
- September 13 – Local authorities and the FBI request information on Petito’s whereabouts.
- September 14 – The Petitos release a statement pleading with Londri to provide information on Gabby’s whereabouts.
- September 15 – North Port Police announce Londri does not want to cooperate with the investigation.
- September 19 – A body is found, which will later be identified as the remains of Petito.
- October 12 – An autopsy found that the cause of Petito’s death was strangulation.