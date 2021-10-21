The search for the groom Gabby Petito: human remains found in Florida

Cornelius Chandler
Brian Londri and Gabi Petito

Brian Londri and Gabi Petito

The FBI reported that a group searching for the fiancé of murdered American Gabby Petito found the remains of a man. According to the agency, the body was found in a nature reserve in Florida. During the search operation, they also found items belonging to the girl’s fiancé, Brian Londry.

US law enforcement has been trying to find Londri for over a month now. Petito’s body with signs of a violent death was found on September 19 in Wyoming, later an autopsy confirmed that she was strangled. The authorities did not directly blame Londri for her murder, but said he was wanted in connection with the crime.

At a press conference on Wednesday, FBI officer Michael McPherson confirmed the discovery of human remains, as well as “personal belongings, including a backpack and laptop belonging to Brian Londry.” “These items were found in an area that until recently was under water,” – explained MacPherson. Searches in the area continue.

The story of Petito and Londri became known all over the world. The young couple drove Petito’s white Ford Transit across America to the sparsely populated and natural beauty of western Wyoming, where the Rocky Mountains and world-famous Yellowstone National Park are located. Along the way, they posted photos and videos of local attractions and themselves on social media – laughing, kissing or running along the beach. Their video “Beginning Our Van Life Journey” has gained millions of views on YouTube.

