The site for the incineration of toxic waste from the Vostochny cosmodrome is located in the village of Zapadnoye, 250 meters from the houses (PHOTO) – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The complex for collection, processing, utilization and disposal, where waste from the Vostochny cosmodrome will have to be burned, is located in the industrial zone of the Zapadnoye settlement. At 250 meters from this place, the houses and dachas of the village of Volno-Nadezhdinsky begin.

VL.ru correspondents visited the village of Zapadnoye, where there is a complex for the collection, processing, disposal and disposal of medical, biological, construction, industrial and solid municipal waste. It belongs to Sistema LLC from Vladivostok.

In addition to it, the industrial zone houses a motor depot, a petroleum storage depot, a coal storage facility, a railway and an asphalt plant. The nearest residential buildings and shops are located about 250 meters from the industrial area. Local residents refused to talk to the press.

The property is surrounded by a metal fence. There is a sign with the name of the company on it. The door is locked. On the territory you can see white big bags, which probably contain the same waste. Each bag is numbered.

According to the deputy of the municipal committee of the Nadezhdinsky rural settlement Oleg Zinkevich, employees of the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Natural Resources have already visited the site, the possibility of unauthorized disposal of hazardous pesticides is practically excluded.

The website of Sistema LLC reports that the company has been providing waste disposal services for 14 years, that is, since 2007. However, the LLC was officially founded in 2011. Perhaps, before that, the organization was called differently and had different registration information. Also in the “Licenses” section there are two documents – the first for the disposal of waste of I-IV hazard classes was issued by Sistema LLC in April 2021. The second one was issued in 2016 by New Ecological Project LLC. According to IAS Seldon.Basis, the companies are not officially related to each other.

Recall that in Primorye from the Amur Region, 100 tons of pesticides were brought from the Vostochny cosmodrome and another 900 tons should be brought. According to the terms of reference, waste of II and III hazard class is subject to disposal. The regional government said it was not aware of these plans and intends to find legal grounds to send the cargo back.