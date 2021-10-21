The stars’ wedding rings that people googled the most in 2021

In 2021, fans and journalists alike learned about a large number of celebrity engagements and weddings.

Such news always attracts attention due to the scale with which the stars celebrate these special events. However, as practice shows, fans pay the most attention to rings.

For example, Design Bundles collected data from the Google search platform to rank the most popular celebrity jewelry.

Topping the list is American singer Ariana Grande, who married luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in 2021. Her ring from the jewelry brand Solow & Co was made according to an individual sketch. In addition to a diamond, it is adorned with a pearl.

The most frequently googled wedding rings of the stars in 2021 - photo 526556

Ariana Grande’s wedding ring / Instagram

Next comes the ring of the performer Gwen Stefani, which cost her beloved Blake Shelton at least 500 thousand dollars.

The most frequently googled wedding rings of the stars in 2021 - photo 526554

Gwen Stefani’s wedding ring / Instagram

Third place went to the engagement ring of a football player Patrick Mahomes’ girl named Brittany Matthews with a 10-carat diamond.

The most frequently googled wedding rings of the stars in 2021 - photo 526553

Brittany Matthews’ wedding ring / Instagram

Behind it was a $ 5 million jewelry piece by Jennifer Lopez, which was presented to her by ex-lover Alex Rodriguez.

The most frequently googled wedding rings of the stars in 2021 - photo 526552

Jennifer Lopez’s wedding ring / Instagram

Beyoncé’s ring, which was made to order, closes the five leaders. Its main decoration is a 24-carat diamond, and the cost is estimated at $ 6 million.

The most frequently googled wedding rings of the stars in 2021 - photo 526555

Beyoncé’s wedding ring / Instagram

