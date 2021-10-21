The Times reported on talks between London and Kiev on the supply of missiles :: Politics :: RBC

He added that Putin’s main goal is to restore the Soviet Union, which, according to the diplomat, “was nothing without Ukraine.”

Foreign Ministry announced the transformation of the Black Sea into a “dangerous zone of confrontation”



Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Great Britain, Vadim Prystaiko, said that in the near future London would sell two operational ships and missile weapons to Kiev. Military ships will immediately become part of the Ukrainian Navy, the diplomat noted. We are talking about minesweepers, which are used to search for and destroy mines. In addition, the British authorities should help Kiev build two new naval ports according to NATO standards, Prystaiko noted.

In August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a major program for the development of the navy would be implemented in the country by 2035. “As for our navy, we now have three stages. By 2035 – construction of a large fleet. We will see the first stage in reality – it will definitely be until 2024. The second stage will fit until 2030, the third – until 2035, ”he said.

Zelensky stressed that infrastructure is being formed in Ukraine to create a navy. We are talking about small submarines, corvettes and military boats. According to the head of state, the authorities are also planning to develop naval bases. The President specified that the first to build a naval base in Berdyansk. The United Kingdom, the European Union and the United States should support this project.

According to Zelensky, in order to free Crimea from “Russian occupation”, it is necessary to unblock the coasts of the Azov and Black Seas. He noted that Ukraine is increasing the presence of the allied fleet of NATO member states in the waters of these seas. “This is an attitude, and constant work, cooperation of our Ministry of Defense, the United States and the EU countries. We also have real agreements in this direction with Turkey and Great Britain, ”the head of state concluded.