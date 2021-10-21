https://ria.ru/20211021/potok-1755548136.html

The Ukrainian gas transportation system named the consequences of the launch of Nord Stream 2

The gas transportation system of Ukraine called the consequences of the launch of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

The Ukrainian gas transportation system named the consequences of the launch of Nord Stream 2

The launch of Nord Stream 2 under the control of Gazprom will complicate the use and further operation of the Ukrainian GTS in its current configuration, according to RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T12: 05

2021-10-21T12: 05

2021-10-21T13: 54

economy

Ukraine

Alexander Novak

gazprom

north stream – 2

nord stream 2 ag

operator of gts of ukraine

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752797307_0-0:3998:2249_1920x0_80_0_0_bc3a54470bc17af01b2dee9234698341.jpg

KIEV, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The launch of Nord Stream 2 under Gazprom’s control will complicate the use and further operation of the Ukrainian GTS in its current configuration, Kiev believes. gas trade between the EU member states bordering Ukraine, as well as the prospects for the transit of hydrogen to Europe, “said Olga Belkova, Director for Cooperation with Government Agencies and International Organizations of the Ukrainian GTS Operator. 2 “can be appointed only on condition that it is completely separated and independent from Gazprom, as required by European legislation. Earlier, Naftogaz and GTS Operator applied to the German energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur to participate in the Nord Stream 2 certification procedure. AG. “Nord Stream 2” stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and from It consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Its construction was completed on September 10 and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas pipeline operator is underway. It will take place in two stages: first, the German regulator will develop a draft decision, then the European Commission will evaluate it. The whole process can take several months. Berlin has already received a full package of necessary documents from Moscow. According to opponents of the project, Nord Stream 2 AG cannot issue a certificate, as this contradicts the updated EU gas directive. The document entered into force on May 23, 2019. Its regulations state that a pipe laid after that date must either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company. Russia is not satisfied with this. According to Moscow, it is necessary to rely not on technical arguments, but on economic ones: by the time the directive was updated, billions of dollars in investments had been made in the project, taking into account the previous legal situation.

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

How the Nord Stream 2 was completed: progress is on schedule How the Nord Stream 2 was completed: progress is on schedule 2021-10-21T12: 05 true PT2M30S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/02/1752797418_0-0:3400:2551_1920x0_80_0_0_e2532f43e54da2e29ce9e83d0855fab8.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ekonomika, ukraine, alexander novak, gazprom, nord stream – 2, nord stream 2 ag, gTS operator of ukraine, russia