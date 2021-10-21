The United States predicted a “divorce” with the European Union

https://ria.ru/20211021/razvodevropa-1755541724.html

US in panic: the European Union is ready to leave it for the sake of Russia and China

The North Atlantic Alliance is going through a serious crisis and cannot defend Western interests because of Europe, which is increasingly cooperating with Russia and China … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The North Atlantic Alliance is going through a serious crisis and cannot defend Western interests because of Europe, which is increasingly cooperating with Russia and China. Wall Street Journal journalist William Galston writes about this. According to the reporter, the times when the countries of Europe “shoulder to shoulder” with the United States openly opposed the Soviet Union cannot be returned, and the initiative of the EU flagships to cooperate not only with Russia, but also with China threatens American influence in the Indo-Pacific. The journalist notes that the opinion of the White House is less and less important for France and Germany. “Despite strong US objections, Germany completed the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, strengthening its energy dependence on Russia and weakening the beleaguered democracy in Ukraine. & Lt ;. .. & gt; Meanwhile, France has teamed up with Germany in order to achieve a more conciliatory position towards Russia than the United States and most countries of Central and Eastern Europe can accept, “he writes. Galston noted that the position of European states is explained by the desire to conduct policies independently based on European, not just American interests. However, the author insists that Europe’s role on the world stage is solely to support the United States unconditionally. “In case anyone missed the point, Macron’s Treasury Secretary Bruno Le Maire recently said,” The United States wants to confront China. The European Union wants to attract China. “If the leaders of the two most powerful powers in Europe are serious about pursuing a policy of neutrality in the growing struggle between the United States and China, this will inevitably lead to negative consequences for transatlantic relations,” the journalist said. Also the author of the Wall Street Journal cites the opinion former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. The ex-leader of the military-political bloc is convinced that Europe cannot and should not be a balancing force in relations with countries that are considered opponents of the North Atlantic Alliance. Rasmussen called Europe’s desire to independently determine its own policy “short-sighted mercantilism” capable of undermining the existing pro-American balance of power. Earlier, SPD candidate for German chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the FRG and the European Union to a new “Eastern policy”, recalling the historical success of such a strategy during the time of Nobel nominee Chancellor Willie Brandt Peace Prize. The German Foreign Ministry also called for the early holding of the Russia-NATO Council amid the suspension of the work of the Russian mission to the alliance, as well as the information bureau and the organization’s military mission in Moscow from November 1, in response to the expulsion of eight employees of the Russian mission to NATO, as well as the reduction of two more full-time positions in the Russian representative office. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the North Atlantic Alliance has not yet explained the reasons for depriving diplomats of accreditation.

