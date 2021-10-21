“The USA is not ready to take risks for the sake of Ukraine” | Articles

Ukraine should be more realistic about the amount of US aid and come to terms with the fact that Washington will not provide direct military support to Kiev. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by Professor, Dean of the Department of Public Administration of Harvard Timothy Colton at the conference of the “Valdai Club” in Sochi. According to him, the United States has repeatedly shown that it is not going to take the risks of Kiev upon itself and violate the existing status quo in relations with Russia. In light of the confrontation with Beijing Washington’s interests are drifting further and further from Europe, the focus is shifting to Asia, because the importance of Ukraine is decreasing, the professor emphasized. He also clarified: membership in NATO for Kiev in the foreseeable future does not shine due to the lack of consensus among the Europeans. The European Union is also not in the mood to accept Ukraine into its ranks, since Brussels is too busy solving internal problems. …

“Ukraine should be more realistic about the level of US support”

– What must happen for the United States and its allies to recognize Crimea as part of Russia? Do you see such a prospect in the near future?

– I think, it is highly unlikely that the United States will recognize Crimea as part of Russia – and this is not because of Crimea itself, which means a lot to Russia, but means almost nothing to Washington. The point is not about the peninsula, but about the fact that the change in borders, according to the United States, happened without international agreements. … I think this is the main problem. Here the situation is similar to how in the last century the United States did not recognize the Baltic countries as part of the USSR for more than half a century. But the States clearly do not plan to violate the established status quo. They simply cannot do it. More relevant may be, for example, the option in which the United States will lift some of the sanctions that hinder international investment in Crimea. Washington can let the existing sanctions expire one after another (they all have a validity period – Izvestia) and simply not renew them.

Donbass is a different matter, because there was no border change. The US, of course, wants the war not to resume. … They want to support Ukraine, but they are rather limited in this matter. Here the dynamics are different. Now, if the Russians and Ukrainians somehow came to an agreement between themselves, the United States would be very grateful to them for this. …

– These days, the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin is on a visit to Kiev. He has already assured Ukraine of “unwavering support” from the United States. How do you see the relationship between Washington and Ukraine in the near future? How “unshakable” is the support of the States?

– Ukraine, you know, is now developing a quasi-alliance with the United States. There is no formal alliance, and of course there is no American commitment to provide military support to Ukraine in the event of a new conflict. … And they understand this in Kiev. Ukraine does receive a large amount of US aid, as well as limited supplies of offensive weapons and diplomatic support. And now it all has developed into a kind of status quo, supported by Washington. But Ukrainians, of course, want more. They want the US to support their application for NATO membership. They also want to join the EU, where American opinion is less relevant. I think Ukrainians are very disappointed with the successes in both of these areas. And the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington at the end of August did not have much success, this is quite obvious. …

Think, Ukraine should be more realistic about the level of support from the United States … And to admit that NATO membership at the moment is practically impossible for them, because this will require unanimous consent on the part of the Europeans, and this simply will not happen. The current difficult status quo, which we talked about, will continue. I would like to note that, in general, the priorities of American foreign policy are shifting from Europe to Asia, and the importance of Ukraine on the agenda, I believe, will only decline.

“America’s presence in Central Asia will be very limited.”

– In light of this shift, do you think the countries of Central Asia, including the former Soviet republics, can become a new area of ​​interest for the United States?

– Well, so far the trend has been exactly the opposite. I think that By contrast, the United States has become much less concerned about Central Asia, especially now that it has pulled out of Afghanistan. … There must be a very good reason for American re-engagement in campaigns in the region. Of course, there are dynamics that are more local than this one. Thus, the United States has quite a lot of investments in Kazakhstan. I believe that over time, American investments may appear even in Turkmenistan. But these are, you know, local games that have nothing to do with the really big picture.

America’s presence in Central Asia will be very limited also because Russia is opposed to it. And the Chinese are also against … I think a more pressing issue for the Central Asian countries is the influence of China and Russia. The US is far from these landlocked countries, and China is right here. The thing that has kept Moscow and Beijing on the same wavelength in this region is their opposition to America, the US position, and the American presence in Afghanistan. But now that this presence is no longer there, this phase is over. And these two need to somehow sort out the region. I think it will be quite dynamic.

– What does it mean “to understand the region”? Distribute spheres of influence?

– Between Moscow and Beijing for some time there was a kind of tacit understanding that Russia, as it were, monopolizes the security situation in most Central Asian republics – with the exception of Turkmenistan, which is isolated. China’s presence was limited to economic activity, investment, and trade.

But now we are in a more difficult period when Russia is interested in increasing economic ties with these countries. Not least as a source of labor. China, on the other hand, is stepping up its security activity – this refers to the Belt and Road project, which is associated not only with trade, but also with military bases.

– But there is a third force in this region – Turkey.

– Turkey’s influence extends mainly to the Caspian region – the Turks are now much more connected with Azerbaijan … And as arms suppliers as well. But, as you know, they cannot introduce military force directly into the Caspian basin because of the agreements of five countries (meaning the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea in 2018, which prohibits the presence in the Caspian of armed forces that do not belong to the parties to the treaty. – ” News”).

The period after 1991 can be called the first entry of Turkey into Central Asia. Then, in many of these republics, there was a big rise in the economic, cultural and religious presence of Turkey. But this trend has largely subsided as local governments become more concerned about religious security. Now Turkey is trying to enter this region again – this is their second attempt …

Speaking about the region, it should be noted that Russia and Turkey have a special level of bilateral relations, which have generally become closer, despite the fact that the countries have different positions on Syria and other issues. But Turkey is now more interested in the Mediterranean than in Central Asia – Ankara is more important in the exploration of oil and gas on the shelf, as well as the situation in Libya. In general, it can be admitted that Turkey’s influence and ambitions in the world are growing. Ankara is playing with muscles, but I don’t think it fundamentally changes anything – it just makes the situation a little more difficult …

– Is it worth expecting that after the withdrawal of the military contingent from Afghanistan, the United States may also withdraw its troops from Iraq and Syria?

– In Syria, the US presence is very insignificant and local, it, I think, will completely disappear over time. But not in the short term, since the civil war in Syria is not over yet. Iraq is another matter. In 2011, there was an almost complete withdrawal of American troops from this country, and then the Americans had to return there again. This, I think, influenced Biden – he does not want to rush to a conclusion, remembering what happened last time – it was then that ISIS was born (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation – Izvestia ).

Another reason why Washington is in no hurry to withdraw the military is that Iran is in the neighborhood, with which the United States remains tense. Thus, the status quo is likely to remain in Iraq for the time being.

“The EU does not want Ukraine to become a member of the union”

– Returning to Ukraine and the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Kiev – do you think Zelensky met the expectations of the United States? In general, how can you assess the 2.5 years of his presidency?

– I don’t know if the United States pinned any specific hopes on Zelensky. He had widespread public support in Ukraine. And that the country went from divisive previous leaders to someone who seemed to be a unifier – it looked like a step forward for the political system of Ukraine.

But now, after two and a half years of his presidency, I don’t think Zelensky can be called a unifier … The problem is that he relies on the United States to supply things that the Americans are not going to supply. The states are not ready to take any risks for the sake of Ukraine. We see this, for example, in the way they reacted to incidents in the Kerch Strait and the Sea of ​​Azov. – Washington did not go to these provocations even under Donald Trump. Ukraine needs to realize that American support has limits.

Vladimir Zelensky and Lloyd Austin Photo: official website of the President of Ukraine / president.gov.ua