The WHO announced the lack of the full volume of data on “Sputnik V” – RT in Russian

Assistant Director-General of the World Health Organization Marianjela Simao said that WHO does not have the full amount of data on the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we have not yet received the full amount of data on Sputnik V … Until yesterday, the process (approval for emergency use. – RT) has been suspended. We needed the applicant’s signature to agree to WHO’s rules and procedures in order to proceed with the assessment. The assessment process has resumed from today, ”TASS quotes her.

She noted that the organization expects to be able to conduct the necessary inspection for vaccine approval in the next few weeks and receive all additional data on the vaccine.

Earlier, the RDIF reported that the World Health Organization has resumed the approval procedure for the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

