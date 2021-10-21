They are afraid too! The strangest phobias of stars – Stars

Fears are different, some can be overcome, and some develop into phobias. Stars can play daredevils in movies, but in real life they are afraid of rather strange things. For example, Salvador Dali was afraid of grasshoppers, and composer Arnold Schoenberg was afraid of the number 13. We decided to find out what other fears famous personalities have.

Johnny Depp suffers from courophobia. The actor has been afraid of clowns since childhood. He is frightened by the bright make-up, costumes, in an interview, Depp admitted that he felt an inexplicable darkness emanating from the clowns. The star decided to fight his fear: he acquired a portrait of John Wayne Gacy, a serial killer who wore a clown costume. I hung the picture at home and promised myself to look at it every day. But it is not known if Johnny managed to cope with his coulrophobia.

HaveJim Carrey paranoia, he is afraid of surveillance. Immediately I remember the film “Fatal Number 23”, where Kerry played the main role, in which his character was obsessed with this number. The actor is so frightened by CCTV cameras that in every hotel where he stays, he asks to turn them off. The star carefully checks his number, suddenly somewhere in the corner he is being followed. In addition to this phobia, Jim was afraid to go on stage and act in films, but he overcame this fear over time.

Matthew McConaughey does not go to shopping centers where there are revolving doors, he experiences genuine horror in front of them. Apparently, the actor is afraid of being squeezed between a door and a wall, or getting stuck in a glass structure. McConaughey said in one of his interviews that the very process of turning the door chills him.

Megan Fox afraid of paper, or rather, she worries that she will cut herself. Even the scripts that are sent to her in paper form, Megan asks her loved ones to read. The actress herself does not open the letters that came to the post office, and the invoices – for this she has an assistant. Producers familiar with Fox and aware of her phobia send in scripts with laminated pages.

Have Helen Mirren phobia talking on the phone. If she needs to call someone, she is very anxious and can control herself with great effort. She is uncomfortable and answering calls. This fear, by the way, is very common.

Stephen Kinghates the number 13. When he writes a book, he has a rule: do not stop at 13 pages or multiples of x 13. It is surprising that a person who writes horror has a few more phobias: King is afraid of cats, suffers from aerophobia and only sleeps by the light of the lamp.