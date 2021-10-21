https://ria.ru/20211021/rakety-1755507081.html
Times: Ukraine is in talks with Britain on the supply of missiles
in the world
Ukraine
United Kingdom
UK Department of Defense
LONDON, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The UK is negotiating with Ukraine on the sale of the first ever consignment of weapons, in particular missiles, the Times newspaper writes with reference to a Ukrainian source. As part of the discussed agreements, London may supply Kiev with ground-to-ground missiles and aircraft missiles. The British Ministry of Defense, according to the newspaper, is also discussing the sale of Brimstone missiles to Kiev, developed by the MDBA consortium, for installation on the ships of the Ukrainian Navy. In addition, the parties are considering the possibility of supplying air-launched Brimstone missiles, their cost is about $ 138,000. According to some reports, according to the Times, negotiations on the supply of weapons to Ukraine may also be linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The talks are prompted by the strengthening of relations between Kiev and London after the UK left the European Union. In October last year, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a contract with the UK Export Credit Agency, which deals with the supply of modern military equipment and the latest high-precision weapons to Kiev, types of military products in Ukraine, as well as the construction of bases for the Ukrainian Navy.
Ukraine
United Kingdom
