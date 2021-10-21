Top iPhone 11 has become 20% cheaper in Russia

Immediately after the release of the iPhone 11 Pro, it cost 90,000 rubles, while now its minimum price in stores is 70,000 rubles. Look for the lowest prices in our catalog, and here are the popular offers for your region:

The iPhone 11 Pro in a compact steel case has become the main flagship of 2019. The 5.9-inch OLED display and triple camera (ultra-wide, wide and telephoto) remain a good option for those who like to take good shots.

If you want a newer iPhone, but cheaper than the newly launched iPhone 13 line, then look at the 2020 models – for example, the iPhone 12.

Even more budget option – Apple iPhone SE (2020):

Gallery of discounts on iPhones from AliExpress:

Among Android smartphones, the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 stands out:

You can also watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 with a triple camera and 120Hz screen and its larger version S21 +:

Nokia has a new unkillable XR20 smartphone:

If you can wait a couple of weeks for a smartphone to ship, then check out the gallery with discounts on popular models on AliExpress. Look for the best deal in it:

You will find more smartphones and other gadgets in our catalog – you can choose a model according to different parameters and compare prices in different stores. If you’re not planning on shopping, tell us about your smartphone and other technology to help others make their choice.

This is also interesting:

Source link