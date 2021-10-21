Traded dealers: nemihail – LiveJournal

This is a new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and there is no price tag next to this car, probably due to the great impudence of the dealer and the terrible circumstances that have developed in the new car market. Even last month it could be bought for 3 million rubles cheaper.

You are probably already curious how much it costs today and why. To begin with, I would not buy it at the recommended price of the representative office for 7.5 million rubles.

However, the truth is that today you will not be sold for less than 12 million rubles (for a fully loaded car), and some dealers ask for up to 14 million (with a package of additional options). Previously, it was explained to buyers that they could not sell a car without a number of additional options, but how to explain a set of additional options for more than 5 million rubles?

Correct answer: no way

In this connection, dealers no longer hide behind special stages, but simply admit that it is simply not profitable for them to sell a car at the recommended price, and if you don’t want to, then you can fail. rogues …

But there is another side to the issue.

Objectively, the price is not just overpriced, it is over high for the product that is offered, but two factors help out, one of which is love for the Toyota brand and especially for Kruzak, which is truly a legendary car, and the second factor is regulations. In some serious corporations, as in projects, there are regulations for the purchase of cars according to the status of employees and, as a rule, in the regions, for many top managers there is Kruzak. As a rule, the price does not matter much. So it is the regions that are now actively buying such cars. All this will last until the budget starts to crack and the regulations are not rewritten.

But I digress, let’s go over the car itself. For Toyota, the car is not bad, a little better than a 200 and quite recognizable.

It should be noted that the interior has become a little better, we have already seen a lot of elements in the younger models, such as the RAV4. Hence we conclude that this design is not new.

At the same time, Toyota remains Toyota and the savings are noticeable in every detail.

Almost everything is fake here, leather on the panel with stitching

Wood with a very good texture, iron wood effect

And there are many very out of place dull cheap items in prominent places. The machine literally consists of them. There is only one plus in this, it is not a pity to spoil all this. But only on condition that you do not know the price of the car.

It’s not a pity to climb here in dirty rubber boots. At the same time, we must pay tribute to the comfortable sitting in the car.

The nature of this car is such that it is not afraid when everything is smeared and scratched, as in the photo. This is the element of this machine.

A tablet of such quality as if its price is 4,990 rubles and it is a used CD receiver from the last century, and next to it is a fingerprint sensor to start the car. While experts say it is not necessary to put on your finger, it’s an extra useless gadget to feel protected by technology.

Yes, there are a lot of modern technologies in the car, but according to the stories of those who have already driven it, it all works like a new update on an old android tablet. It’s easier to disable all modern chips so that they do not interfere with driving. Although it is sometimes possible to indulge yourself with an active cruise on Tassa.

And of course the old-fashioned, but quite comfortable second row.

But let’s not forget about the pluses, and the main plus of this car is survivability in bad conditions. Unfortunately, such an option as maintaining the value for a long time is no longer available. I do not think that someone will buy this car in three years for 12 or 13 million rubles. But before it was quite normal, to buy Kruzak for 5 million and sell it three years later for 5 million rubles

The bottom line is that the high price tag is associated with lockdown and delivery delays. As soon as the situation recovers, the cars will appear in showrooms, albeit not for 7.5 million rubles, but not much more expensive than the recommended price.

In the meantime, the car will take its place in the corporate parks of regional corporations, where it is not accepted to count money.

And how do you like the machine, is it worth the money?

