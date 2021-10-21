Trading results. Interest in Russian equities is weakening at record levels

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4287.52 p. (+ 0.26%)

RTS Index: 1904.77 p. (+ 0.25%)

At the opening, we made an unsuccessful attempt to go up, after which we gave up positions, remaining under the pressure of oil weakness almost until the end of trading. At the same time, global stock indicators soon began to recover, strengthening growth in the second half of the Russian session. However, only a strong upward impulse in oil allowed us to close slightly higher. Nevertheless, the RTS index renewed its 10-year high, the Moscow Exchange index approached its historic top.

Positive factors

• Rising oil prices

• Growth of world stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

At the start of the session, we made a leap up following other platforms and oil. The Moscow Exchange index approached its historic top, and the RTS index once again renewed its 10-year high. However, then the Russian market was under pressure from the downward dynamics of oil almost until the end of trading.

Global stock indicators also declined at first. The negative was the worsening of the situation with the pandemic in many regions. In addition, production and logistics problems, together with expensive raw materials, create an inflationary impulse that threatens economic growth and the monetary programs that stimulate it.

Nevertheless, after our opening, world markets began to recover. Support for risky assets continues to be provided by strong reports of Western companies for the III quarter. The improvement in the external background caused us to rebound, but soon we resumed a moderate decline following oil.

In the second half of the Russian session, global markets rushed up, but we remained under the pressure of weak oil prices. However, the data from the US Department of Energy turned out to be very positive, causing a sharp increase in oil prices. Against this background, we made a leap upwards, the RTS index again rewrote a 10-year high, the Moscow Exchange index renewed its daily top. Stocks closed slightly higher.

Our result was slightly worse than other trading floors, but together with a decrease in trading volume to the lowest level since the beginning of the month (RUB 96.8 billion), we can say that interest in Russian shares is weakening at record levels. Of course, buyers are still actively winning back positive drivers, but if their orders were not met with no less active sales, we would have accelerated growth long ago on such a favorable situation on stock exchanges and the commodity market.

Industry statistics have inspired the oil market

Until the second half of our trading, oil maintained a downward trend, but periodically there were active attempts to reverse this trend. At the beginning of the American session, quotes began to recover quickly, at our close, Brent was trading slightly above the $ 85 level, after which it accelerated its growth.

Oil prices were under pressure from overnight report API, which reflected an increase in oil reserves, which exceeded expectations. An additional negative for commodities was the worsening situation with the pandemic, as well as the rapid recovery of the dollar. True, it rushed down in the second half of our session, but oil did not notice this positive for some time. Only strong data from the US Department of Energy provoked a sharp increase in oil prices.

Global sites continue to grow moderately

At the beginning of the day Futures “,” text “:” A standard contract for the purchase / sale of an asset in the future at a predetermined price on a specific date. Used mainly for hedging and speculation. Futures can be for oil, gas, metals, stocks, indices and currencies. “}”> Futures the S&P 500 index declined moderately, but after our opening moved to a recovery. In the second half of the Russian session, stock indicators accelerated their growth, adding 0.2-0.4% at our close.

European markets also rose moderately today. Opened down, the index STOXX 600 “,” text “:” STOXX Europe 600 Index (SXXP) is an index of shares of the largest European companies, created in 1998. It includes 600 securities representing issuers from 17 countries with large, medium and small capitalization. “}”> Stoxx Europe 600 quickly recovered, after which it mostly consolidated in a slight plus. At the end of the trading session, the stock indicator made a leap upward, adding 0.32% as a result.

Corporate sector

Leaders En + Group (+ 4.68%), which reacted positively to the fading history of searches in American houses allegedly belonging to Oleg Deripaska, became among the securities that showed significant turnover. Against this background, Rusal shares added 1.53%.

The continued growth in precious metals contributed to the rise of several producers: Polymetal (+ 1.34%), Polyus (+ 1.24%).

In addition, today’s session ended significantly better than the market: Segezha (+ 2.74%), Mail.ru Group (+ 2.72%), Rostelecom-up (+ 1.98%), Rostelecom-jsc (+1.48 %), Tatneft JSC (+ 1.15%).

Outsiders among the liquid securities today were the shares of the Moscow Exchange, which lost 3.8%. Some other representatives of the financial sector were also under pressure: VTB (-1.4%), Sberbank (-0.68%), BSP JSC (-0.65%).

The capitalization of most metallurgical companies decreased: Severstal (-1.66%), MMK (-1.48%), NLMK (-0.98%).

Many retailers fell again: Fix Price (-1.3%), Lenta (-0.98%), Magnit (-0.98%).

Also significantly worse than the market today looked: Mechel JSC (-3.4%), PIK (-2.85%), Mechel up (-2.67%), Rusagro (-2.53%), PhosAgro (-2. 5%), Raspadskaya (-1.54%), OZON (-1.2%), Surgutneftegaz-p (-1.06%), RusHydro (-1.04%).

BCS World of investments