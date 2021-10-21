Trump’s company announced the creation of a new social network TRUTH Social

https://ria.ru/20211021/truth-1755507729.html

WASHINGTON, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump Trump Media & amp; Technology Group has announced the creation of a new social network, TRUTH Social, designed to be “a rival to liberal media.” “Trump Media & amp; Technology Group will soon launch a social network called TRUTH Social,” Trump said in a statement. “to counter the tyranny of“ big technology. ”“ We live in a world where the Taliban * have a huge Twitter presence and your beloved American president is silenced. This is unacceptable, “he said. Trump Media & amp; Technology Group also announced the merger with the Digital World Acquisition Group and the formation of a new publicly traded company with a potential value of $ 1.7 billion. Trump was” banned “on almost all social networks after the events On January 6, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol and temporarily prevented the approval of the results of the presidential election in which Trump lost to Joe Biden. Trump will not admit defeat. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

