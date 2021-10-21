https://ria.ru/20211021/turtsiya-1755583838.html

Russian “Grumbler” will destroy the Turkish economy

Turkey was afraid of American retaliation because of the Russian S-400

Russian "Grumbler" will destroy the Turkish economy

Former Turkish ambassador to the United States, Shukru Elekdag, predicted the consequences of the delivery of the second batch of Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems. RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 21 – RIA Novosti. Former Turkish ambassador to the United States, Shukru Elekdag, predicted the consequences of the delivery of the second batch of Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems. According to him, relations between Ankara and Washington leave much to be desired. President Erdogan’s announcement of his intention to buy another batch of air defense systems only aggravated the situation and caused a violent reaction from the United States: the Biden administration claims that it will not consider other topics of bilateral cooperation until the issue with Russian complexes is resolved. Therefore, the diplomat fears that new supplies could become fatal for Turkey. He stressed that the termination of the strategic partnership will lead to Turkey’s withdrawal from NATO, which will cause it to lose political and military ties with the West. programs for the production of the latest F-35 fighters due to the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Washington canceled a joint memorandum for the production of these aircraft and signed it with its remaining partners in the project – the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway, before which Turkey had committed itself to purchase one hundred F-35s. She has also been involved in creating over a thousand components for them. Mustafa Varank, Minister of Industry and Technology of the republic, told RIA Novosti that Ankara continues to produce them. Later, the head of the defense industry department Ismail Demir said that if Washington freezes another deal on F-16 fighters, Turkey could buy Russian Su-35 and Su-57.

2021

