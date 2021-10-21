Tyumen boxer killed a bear attacking his company

Boxer Ilya Medvedev killed a bear that attacked him and two other people in the Uvat district of the Tyumen region. The incident took place on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to the press service of the regional Investigative Directorate of the TFR, the men were returning from fishing. While crossing the forest, they were attacked by a wild bear. The animal first attacked a 48-year-old man. He died from his injuries. After that, the boxer, having received serious lacerations to the head and limbs, stabbed the bear several times with a knife. As a result, the animal died. The third man was not injured and took the boxer to the hospital. According to RIA Novosti Sport, the boxer is now in an artificial coma.

The expenses for the treatment of Ilya Medvedev were covered by the Russian Boxing Federation and the International Boxing Association (AIBA), writes TASS. The organizations have already contacted the boxer’s family. “Ilya has shown himself to be a real fighter in a difficult situation, and we very much hope for his speedy recovery,” AIBA head Umar Kremlev told the news agency.

Ilya Medvedev is a master of sports in boxing. He took part in the Russian championship and other federal tournaments. In 2019, Mr. Medvedev won a gold medal in the 64kg weight category at the Armed Forces Championship.

Mikhail Manannikov, Yekaterinburg