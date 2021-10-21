UAZ intends to develop electromobility direction – Autoreview

The long-awaited program for the further development of UAZ has not yet been made public, but at the International Automobile Scientific Forum MANF-2021 held at NAMI, the chief designer of the plant Oleg Krupin made a speech, and his report was devoted to electric vehicles. It turns out that UAZ is preparing a whole concept for the development of the electric range. But it is based on the same prototype battery hunter, which was built by a small Czech company MW Motors. We have already talked about this SUV in detail, and recall that so far only two copies have been built, the tests of which are still far from complete.

According to Krupin’s report (on the slides above), UAZ is now preparing a concept for small-scale production of such machines and is working on the possibility of localizing a kit for the electrification of Hunter. And later, the same electrical equipment will be implanted into other models – the passenger UAZ Patriot and the cargo UAZ Profi. However, it is not specified to whom and at what price the Ulyanovsk plant is going to sell these electric vehicles.

The question is not idle, because at the same forum Oleg Krupin said that the project of the hybrid UAZ Profi truck, which was demonstrated four years ago, has already been closed due to inexpediency. Marketing research has shown that it is impossible to sell the number of cars required to pay off the project.