UK announced cuts in aid to Ukraine in 2022

The UK government has removed Ukraine from the list of recipients of official development assistance (ODA) in 2021-2022. This is stated in the report of the library of the House of Commons, which RT got acquainted with.

As noted in the document, London announced a reduction in aid to Ukraine in 2021-2022.



“Currently, Cameroon, CAR, Ukraine and Eritrea, which were among the 46 countries that received bilateral ODA in 2019, are not on the list of countries receiving ODA from the UK Foreign and International Development Agency in 2021-2022”, – the report says.

The library of the House of Commons recalled that for the first time since 2013, the UK will not fulfill the UN target to allocate 0.7% of gross national income to aid other countries.

Citing the consequences of the global pandemic, in 2021, the British government will allocate only 0.5% of gross national income for these purposes as a “temporary measure”.

Earlier it became known that the United Kingdom planned to spend 121 million rubles (£ 1.2 million) on building ties with Russian youth in 2019-2021.