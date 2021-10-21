https://ria.ru/20211021/rakety-1755572018.html
UK confirms missile deliveries to Ukraine
The British Ministry of Defense, in response to a request from RIA Novosti to comment on the reports of The Times that the government is negotiating … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021
LONDON, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The British Ministry of Defense, in response to a request from RIA Novosti to comment on the reports of The Times that the government is negotiating the sale of Brimstone missiles to Ukraine, said that it was a deal that was made public in June this year, but then the names were not indicated. On the eve of The Times, citing a Ukrainian source, reported that London is discussing arms sales with Kiev. Under the agreements, the country may be supplied with ground-to-ground missiles, as well as for military aircraft. In addition, we are talking about Brimstone missiles, developed by the MDBA consortium for installation on ships. The parties are also considering their supplies worth about 138 thousand dollars for use from the air. The publication emphasizes that the Brimstone is a high-tech homing missile that can hit multiple targets at once. “Please read our press release regarding this deal, the details of which were released in June this year,” – said the press service of the UK defense department. To the clarifying question whether the material of The Times refers specifically to this treaty and no new ones are being discussed, they answered in the affirmative and expressed bewilderment why they decided to write about it four months later. In June of this year, the defense ministries of the two countries signed a memorandum on the implementation of support for building up the naval potential of Ukraine. The ceremony took place aboard the Royal Navy destroyer Defender, which was then stationed in Odessa. The deal includes the supply of new naval platforms and defensive naval weapons to Kiev, training of personnel of the Naval Forces, the creation of new military bases and the purchase of two Sundown class mine action vessels. The contract was to begin with the sale and installation of missiles on new and in service patrol and air platforms, development and joint production of eight high-speed missile ships, the creation of a new naval base in the Black and Azov seas. The exact type and name of the missiles were not specified.
On the eve of The Times, citing a Ukrainian source, reported that London is discussing arms sales with Kiev. Under the agreements, the country may be supplied with ground-to-ground missiles, as well as for military aircraft. In addition, we are talking about Brimstone missiles, developed by the MDBA consortium for installation on ships. The parties are also considering their supplies worth about 138 thousand dollars for use from the air. The publication emphasizes that the Brimstone is a high-tech homing missile that can hit multiple targets at once.
“We ask you to read our press release regarding this deal, the details of which were made public in June this year,” – said the press service of the UK Defense Department, sending the relevant document.
To the clarifying question, whether the material of The Times refers specifically to this agreement and no new ones are being discussed, they answered in the affirmative and expressed bewilderment why they decided to write about this four months later.
The deal includes the supply of new naval platforms and defensive naval weapons to Kiev, training of personnel of the Naval Forces, the creation of new military bases and the purchase of two Sundown-class mine action vessels.
The exact type and name of the missiles is not indicated.
