UK negotiates delivery of Brimstone missiles to Ukraine – International panorama

LONDON, October 21. / TASS /. The UK is negotiating with the Ukrainian authorities over the sale of weapons to it, including Brimstone missiles. This was reported on Thursday by The Times.

As noted in the article, the United Kingdom Department of Defense is discussing with its Ukrainian counterparts the supply of Brimstone missiles developed by the British division of the international consortium MBDA. According to The Times, Ukrainian ships can be equipped with such missiles with high targeting accuracy.

In addition, the article says, London is discussing with Kiev the possibility of installing Brimstone missiles worth about 100 thousand pounds ($ 138 thousand) each on Ukrainian planes. Prior to that, similar missiles were used by the British Royal Air Force during military operations in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria. The developer’s website states that the range of targets that these missiles weighing 50 kg and 1.8 meters in length are capable of hitting, ranges from fast moving and maneuvering vehicles to tanks, bunkers and ships.

With reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the publication reports that such a sale of missiles to Kiev, if an agreement is reached, would be the first for the UK.

In June in Odessa, on board the destroyer Defender, a memorandum was signed on the implementation of joint British-Ukrainian projects in the field of maritime partnership. In accordance with the document, Ukraine will receive two Sandown class minesweepers decommissioned from the British Navy – ships Blyth and Ramsey. In addition, the document provides for the joint design and construction of warships in Ukraine and Great Britain, the reconstruction of Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprises, as well as the creation of two bases of the Ukrainian Navy.