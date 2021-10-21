UN Secretary General announced the start of a new arms race

https://ria.ru/20211021/oon-1755635708.html
2021-10-21T17: 20
UN, October 21 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced the start of a new arms race and the highest level of nuclear threat in 40 years. “We are facing the greatest avalanche of crises for a generation – the world is rolling backward at an increasing speed. We again see military coups, a new arms race has begun,” he said. he is at the UN Security Council meeting. According to him, last year military spending as a percentage of GDP grew the most since 2009 and now amounts to about two trillion dollars a year. Previously, Guterres noted that there are about 14 thousand nuclear weapons stored on the planet that puts the world in danger of destruction. The Secretary General called for a move to constructive measures in addressing this issue.
