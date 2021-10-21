Unofficially COVID-19 patients in St. Petersburg will be able to receive QR codes

Residents of St. Petersburg who have had coronavirus, but did not go to doctors, will be able to receive documents confirming the fact of the disease. This was reported by the Committee for Informatization and Communications of the Northern Capital.

This algorithm works only if the person received a positive PCR test, but then did not go to the clinic. With this test, after recovery, you can come to a medical institution and draw up documents.

Accordingly, medical workers will enter the patient’s data into the database, and this will allow generating a QR code on the “State Services” confirming the fact of the illness.

The clinics themselves do not issue QR codes, if a citizen does not have a confirmed entry on the “State Services” portal, then he needs to create an account in order to receive the code.

At the same time, this algorithm will not work if a citizen faced with symptoms of the disease characteristic of coronavirus did not take any tests and did not go to the clinic.

Now the question of QR codes in St. Petersburg is especially relevant. The townspeople cut off the telephone help desk 122, where counseling on coronavirus issues is conducted. The coronavirus vaccination record has tripled. Also, many of those who have been ill without going to the clinic want to legalize the fact of the transferred coronavirus.

The fact is that from the beginning of November in St. Petersburg they will gradually begin to demand the presentation of QR codes in public places.