Unvaccinated pensioners in Moscow: whether to wait for fines for leaving home

In Russia, in connection with a new wave of coronavirus infections, a non-working week has been announced – from October 30 to November 7. As in the past year, the main parameters of the anti-epidemic regime are determined by the regional authorities, and in Moscow, the tightening of the rules has already begun, and with a margin of time: additional restrictions are introduced from October 25 to February 25. MK is looking for answers to the most popular questions regarding the new regime.

The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the change in the covid regime in Moscow in his blog. He explained the need to tighten the rules by the rise in morbidity and hospitalizations – if at the end of summer 400-500 people were admitted to hospitals with covid every day, now this figure has approximately tripled.

“Judging by the graph, the story of last year is repeating itself, when the incidence of coronavirus also began to grow in September, and its peak was in December,” the mayor said. – But with all the external similarity of the fall of 2020 and 2021, there are important differences between them. Thanks to mass vaccinations, we have created a significant layer of people protected from covid. The first component of the vaccine was received by 5 million Muscovites … On the other hand, this autumn the epidemiological situation is seriously aggravated due to the increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections and other respiratory diseases, which was not the case last year.

According to Sergei Sobyanin, vaccination rates, especially among the older generation, are lower than planned, and this is one of the key reasons for the difficult situation. Therefore, a home regimen is returning to our life for citizens over 60 years old and “chronicles”, with the exception of those vaccinated or ill.

Will retirees be fined for leaving home?

Most likely no. Indeed, Muscovites over 60 are ordered to stay at home or in the country. However, “walks and physical education in the fresh air are not limited,” Sergei Sobyanin noted in his speech. Those who have been ill (with a certificate) and vaccinated (who have a certificate, respectively) are exempted from the home regime regardless of age. Working citizens have the right (but not obliged, according to the mayor) to issue a sick leave.

Given these exceptions – and they are numerous, the number of vaccinated and recovered elderly people goes to many hundreds of thousands, and maybe even millions – there are simply no real mechanisms for carrying out a mass check of “admission” to the streets of older people. Video cameras with face recognition are unlikely to help here (numerous errors are possible with a corresponding wave of negativity in society), and police raids will cause pandemonium and therefore are also unlikely to be possible.

– We cannot send elderly employees to remote work, because the work will stop, it is not our office, – told “MK” in the State Budgetary Institution “Zhilischnik” in one of the districts of Moscow. – But almost 100% of our personnel are vaccinated, including the elderly, so there should be no difficulties.

However, if an employee (60+, not vaccinated and without documents about the disease) wants to continue to go to work at all costs and the organization needs him, it can always be arranged, the utilities confirmed. “In extreme cases, they will simply pass without a pass,” said Zhilischnik. – Fines are not imposed on the employees themselves, the organization will be punished, so we would not welcome this. But situations are different. “

By the way, fines for the lack of masks – in contrast to fines for leaving the house after 60 years – are quite real: such raids will intensify, the Moscow city police department said.

Is Moscow waiting for a full lockdown on the model of spring 2020?

The blogosphere and a number of media outlets are discussing the prospects for the closure of all public places for a non-working week in early November with the prospect of an extension. There are rumors about a possible restriction of the provision of planned medical care in Moscow clinics, and about the suspension of the work of veterinary hospitals, catering (except for take-away windows), fitness, etc. However, the decision, apparently, has not yet been made – it all depends on the statistics of infections until the end of October. However, our source in the mayor’s office assures that there will be no lockdown.

Interlocutors “MK” from among the owners and managers of service enterprises, employees of theaters, libraries and museums reported that they did not have certain information as of midday on October 20. Let us remind you that the covid restrictions did not completely stop: for example, in theaters and cinemas there is a half seating arrangement, which has already become the reason for a sharp increase in ticket prices.

One way or another, tougher restrictions – such as a ban on leaving the house without QR codes (as was the case in April and May 2020) – are not considered, officials of the Moscow police department assured MK. There are no grounds for this, and the costs of such decisions are high in all respects.

Is remote control mandatory for enterprises

Moscow is returning to demands for the transfer of at least 30% of the total number of employees of all enterprises to remote work – this rule does not apply, as in the previous year, to strategic industries (nuclear industry, defense industry, space and others) and medicine. Remote control is also introduced for employees over 60 years old and suffering from chronic diseases.

However, this year an exception was made for vaccinated and recovered employees. Thus, the percentage of people subject to relocation among unvaccinated employees is growing significantly – and if there are about a third of the team, all of them (if they are not indispensable) will be ordered to retire. As an interim measure, as before, fines are offered to employers.

Why will not mandatory vaccination be introduced?

First of all, because according to a number of fundamental laws of the country, it is a voluntary procedure. However, in connection with work – especially full-time, not remotely – vaccination has become de facto mandatory in many industries. So, by January 1, 2022, the service sector will be required to ensure that at least 80% of employees are vaccinated. And vaccination with the first component should take place before December 1.

“Obligations are given out on subscription to be vaccinated within the specified time frame,” an employee of one of the leading Moscow universities told MK. – We did this back in the summer, you can refuse vaccination only together with the suspension from full-time work.

And that is why Moscow didn’t agree to the practice of going to public places using QR codes about vaccination, which was already tested last summer – there are no official or informal comments yet.