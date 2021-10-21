US base in Syria undergoes “deliberate and coordinated” drone attack – InoTV

US military base Al-Tanf in Syria has been attacked, including using drones. According to preliminary reports, the attack, which cost no casualties, was organized by an Iranian-backed Shiite militia, CNN reports.

At the base of American troops at Al-Tanf in Syria, “deliberate and coordinated»Attack using drones and fire from closed positions. The incident was reported by the US Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, CNN reports.

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt as a result of the attack, but the damage assessment continues. “We reserve the inalienable right to self-defense and will respond anytime, anywhere we choose“, – Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for Central Command, promised.

There are about 900 American troops in Syria. Basically, they are dispersed on the basis of Et-Tanf and the eastern oil fields of the country, the TV channel notes.

The US base is located near the Syrian border with Jordan in a 20-square-mile de-escalation zone that was created by Moscow and a Washington-led coalition to prevent accidental clashes between the two sides. In recent years, there have been fierce battles between American troops and IS * militants who have taken root in the area, recalls CNN.

At the time of the article’s release, no one had yet claimed responsibility for the attack on the American base. However, Iranian-backed Shiite militias in the region frequently attack US troops in Syria and Iraq, the channel notes.

At the end of June, during a period of aggravation of US-Iranian relations, a US base in eastern Syria was hit by a missile strike. Washington immediately blamed the pro-Iranian militia for the incident.

Joe Biden’s administration launched the first known military operation in Syria in February. US troops attacked a facility used by two pro-Iranian groups in response to rocket attacks against Americans in the region.

The force action raised concerns among US lawmakers, who said Biden did not seek the necessary permission from Congress. In response, the White House referred to the second article of the US Constitution and the UN Charter.

In addition, in late September, US troops launched an airstrike in northwestern Syria. The purpose of the operation was the elimination of the leader of al-Qaeda who was in Idlib **, emphasizes CNN.

* “Islamic State” (IS) – the organization was recognized as terrorist by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation of December 29, 2014.

** “Al-Qaeda” – the organization was recognized as terrorist by the decision of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation dated 02.14.2003.