Vin Diesel: The next “Fast and the Furious” will be the last

Once he said about himself that he would be the main character of action movies. So everything turned out as a result: the time of Stallone and Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis and Harrison Ford has long passed, and a man who called himself Diesel took his place, who is very much satisfied with the roar of engines surrounding him.

About love for Russia

– Characters of the ninth series often ask each other: “Why are we still alive after so many years?” Do you have an answer?

– The question is really interesting! And the answer to it is this: we are alive thanks to you, thanks to our viewers! Could I have imagined 20 years ago that we would be releasing Fast and Furious 9? When I ask myself this question, I always answer like this: we differ from all other multi-part projects in that ours has the best viewer!

– Number 9 is not often seen in the title of the sequel. More episodes can only be afforded by James Bond. How many more episodes of “Fast and the Furious” wait for your grateful viewer?

“Director Justin Lin and I have been sitting on our plans for a whole week. We came to the conclusion that there will be 10 parts in the series. But we are simply bursting with stories that we cannot help but share! And the studio wants us to divide the tenth and last film into two episodes. Of course, we have offshoot films dedicated to certain characters in Fast and the Furious, and its universe will be able to evolve and continue. But the main mythology of the cycle will end with episode 10.

– We spoke with you in Rio when the fifth part of Fast and the Furious came out. Then you promised to shoot one of the episodes in Russia.

– Everyone asks me why I love Russia so much. My answer is: with my co-stars Paul Walker and Michelle Rodriguez, I have shared so many great moments in Moscow that it would be strange for me not to love her! And whenever I came to you to present my films, I imagined how cool it would be to shoot the Fast and the Furious scenes on these wide roads, in this beautiful architecture! It is impossible not to be inspired by them, and I can see how cool “Fast and Furious” would look on the streets of Moscow! I’m still going to do it. I want to film Fast and Furious in Russia.

– Maybe the tenth episode.

– Yes, this is the funniest thing – coming up with locations for future filming. That’s all I’ve been doing for the past week!

“Before each series I study at a driving school”

– Did you change between the first and ninth episodes?

– Yes, during this time I became a father, and my daughter completely changed my life. When she was born, I could no longer afford to be crazy and irresponsible. I began to rehearse my stunts longer. Even so, before each “Fast and the Furious” I practice in a driving school … I try to do my own stunts as much as possible. But the studio is strongly against it. They just haul me out of the car. Nobody wants to risk stopping filming if something happens. For me, all this is extremely unfortunate: I would like me to be the driver in every frame. I still insisted on some physical tricks.

– In the new film, I really liked your scene with Helen Mirren. How did you manage to get such an outstanding actress? It can be seen from her that she really likes to be so hooligan.

– Yes, she had a lot of fun. It all started when I met her at the Oscar party, and she told me that she wanted to film with us. And we were just getting down to Fast and Furious 8, we had a week left before filming. I told Helen that we would be happy, but the script is ready, and we have already launched. “But you’re a producer! So make it happen! ” – she said. I accepted her challenge, together with the writers and the director, we came up with a character for her and thus brought her into action. So she became the mother of one of the characters. Which inevitably led to the participation of Helen in “Fast and the Furious 9.” She always dreamed of being behind the wheel of a car, and it was a real blessing for me to work with such a great talent. And also of Russian origin! I love this amazing woman!

– Who will you put behind the wheel next? Perhaps the Lady of the British Empire, Judy Dench?

“I worked with her on The Chronicles of Riddick, so why not? I would not give up this idea! Anyone can be behind the wheel of the new “Fast and the Furious” – that’s the beauty of this enterprise!

– You starred in Avatar 2. I understand that you cannot say anything about him, and still say a few words.

– What can I tell you? Nobody knows what the future will bring.

Private bussiness

Vin Diesel (née Mark Sinclair Vincent) was born on July 18, 1967 in New York into the family of a theater teacher and astrologer.

After three years in college, he dropped out and went to Hollywood, where he managed to direct the short film Multi-Facial, in which he played a young actor looking for work. This tape attracted the attention of Steven Spielberg, who offered Diesel a role in the film “Save

Private Ryan ”, which became for him a breakthrough in the world of big cinema. In addition to this film, Diesel’s only acting achievement is the role he played in Sidney Lumet’s forensic tragicomedy “Find Me Guilty.” But his participation in popular projects with numerous sequels “Fast and Furious”, “Three X’s”, “The Chronicles of Riddick” made him one of the main modern action heroes.

5 best films of the actor

Saving Private Ryan

“Find me guilty”

“Fast and Furious 1 – 9”

“Chronicles of Riddick”

Guardians of the Galaxy