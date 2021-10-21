Vorobiev introduced coronavirus restrictions in the Moscow region on non-working days :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The Governor of the Moscow Region Andrei Vorobyov introduced new restrictions in the region due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Moscow Region government.

“Establish non-working days in the Moscow region from October 28, 2021 to November 7, 2021 (inclusive), during which the access of visitors and employees to buildings, structures, structures (premises in them) is suspended, in the territory in which goods are sold, performance of work, provision of services, ”the document says.

On October 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on non-working days amid a sharp increase in the number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. The head of state noted that non-working days are set taking into account the preservation of wages for employees. The decree said that the regional authorities could establish additional non-working days until October 30 or extend them after November 7 based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

According to the operational headquarters for combating coronavirus infection, over the past day in Russia, the records for morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 have been updated. So, over the past 24 hours, 1,036 people with COVID-19 have died in the country, 36,339 people have become infected. In the Moscow region, 2318 people fell ill per day, 21 died. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 490,915 cases of infection were registered in the region (third place among Russian regions) and 8397 deaths (also third place).

The material is supplemented