vouchers for the beginning of November have significantly increased in price

Be in time for the end of the beach season. By the November holidays, Russians began to massively buy vouchers to foreign resorts. Egypt has become the most popular destination.

A week-long trip to the Red Sea for two costs from 70 thousand rubles. According to experts, the price will fall by another 20 thousand. After charter flights will be launched on November 9. Turkey is not far behind in popularity. The cost of the tour for two people is 50 thousand rubles. Dominican Republic is the top three in demand, offers start from 140 thousand.

Tour operators have been working almost seven days a week in recent weeks. The demand for overseas vacations in November increased by forty percent compared to last year. And prices for many popular destinations have even dropped. The exceptions are the Maldives, Seychelles and Mexico.

The closer to the holidays, the fewer rooms in hotels in popular resorts. Already many hotels are completely packed, although tour operators are only expecting a peak in demand. Those who took care of the vouchers in advance could save a lot.

“It was possible to buy tours for the November holidays with a difference of 20-15 percent. Now the difference can be 50 percent, or it can differ in a big way. At the moment, there are very few offers left, the flights are practically dismantled,” said the representative of the tour operator Diana Sargsyan.

Due to covid restrictions, Europe is open to Russian tourists by only a few countries. Greece and Cyprus are traditionally popular. But the greatest demand in November is for tours to Hungary.

Hungary is one of the few EU countries that has recognized all Russian vaccines, we have regular international air connections with Hungary, and Hungary issues tourist visas, and there are also other countries that attract Russian tourists. These are Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and Croatia, but Hungary has the advantage that it is an excursion, recreational, cultural and educational destination.

Tours to Moscow and St. Petersburg remain the most popular in Russia. But overall demand for domestic tourism fell by about 30 percent. Most of all, interest in the cities of the Golden Ring, Kaliningrad, and Karelia has decreased.

The country has a difficult epidemiological situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the days from October 30 to November 7 non-working. In Crimea, a QR code mode was introduced for visiting public places. You will need it to check into hotels in the Murmansk region.

“I can recommend tourists to monitor the situation. Check-in at the hotel requires a negative PCR result, in the Krasnodar Territory, a document is required for vaccination, at least the first component, or consent to be vaccinated during the rest period,” Ilya, general director of the Alean tour operator, recalled Umansky.

Regions, if necessary, can declare a period of non-working days and earlier – from October 23. To bring down the new peak of the wave of the epidemic, the government called on the Russians to stay at home.

“Now and during non-working days, we ask our citizens to refrain from traveling to other regions, so as not to complicate the epidemiological situation and not to increase the burden on the medical system of specific regions,” said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

While massive ticket cancellations in booking services have not been observed, they note that most Russians will spend their weekends at home.

"We conducted a survey and asked our users where they were going to go for the November holidays.

Tourists who were planning a vacation in Russia also thought about traveling abroad. Therefore, the demand for overseas vacations may grow even more than preliminary forecasts. They are trying to fill it with exotic offers. Such as a trip to Venezuela.