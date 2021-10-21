https://ria.ru/20211019/vtb-1755296047.html
VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case
VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case
VTB Bank’s London division VTB Capital will pay US $ 6 million for misinformation of investors in the Credit Suisse case, the American … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021
2021-10-19T21: 57
2021-10-19T21: 57
2021-10-19T22: 10
economy
Mozambique
USA
London
vtb
credit suisse
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152838/90/1528389063_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4f052325e30e1d8443bbccc618613773.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. VTB’s London-based subsidiary VTB Capital will pay US $ 6 million to misinform investors in the Credit Suisse case, the Securities and Markets Commission (SEC) said. kickbacks on more than $ 1 billion in Mozambique bond placements. “The London-based subsidiary of Russian VTB Bank separately agreed to pay more than $ 6 million to settle SEC allegations about its role in misinforming investors in a second (Mozambique) bond offering in 2016.” According to the statement of the American regulator. “According to the SEC resolution, the second placement, structured by VTB Capital and Credit Suisse, allowed investors to exchange their investments in the earlier placement of bonds for new sovereign securities issued directly by the authorities of Mozambique,” the regulator clarifies. “At the same time, the SEC found that common Credit Suisse and VTB Capital’s materials on the placement did not reveal the true nature of Mozambique’s debt and the high risk of default on bonds, “the regulator said. In addition, the materials did not indicate that a significant part of the first placement was involved in the wrong address, says the SEC. Mozambique subsequently defaulted on these commitments. “VTB Capital agreed with the SEC ruling that it violated the (US) Federal Securities Laws related to negligence and anti-fraud. Without acknowledging or denying these regulations, VTB Capital agreed to pay more than $ 2.4 million in compensation and interest and a $ 4 million fine, “the SEC said.
https://ria.ru/20211019/bank-1755295248.html
https://ria.ru/20211019/soglashenie-1755296782.html
Mozambique
USA
London
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152838/90/1528389063_171 0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_673c8c9ae8cefd3e8b6d3a5fc55f725a.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, mozambique, usa, london, vtb, credit suisse
VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case
“According to the SEC resolution, the second placement, structured by VTB Capital and Credit Suisse, allowed investors to exchange their investments in an earlier placement of bonds for new sovereign securities issued directly by the authorities of Mozambique,” the regulator said.
October 19, 09:51 PM
Credit Suisse will pay $ 475 million for fraud in Mozambique
“At the same time, the SEC found that the placement materials distributed by Credit Suisse and VTB Capital did not reveal the true nature of Mozambique’s debt and the high risk of default on bonds,” the regulator said. In addition, the materials did not indicate that a significant part of the first placement was involved in the wrong address, says the SEC. Mozambique subsequently defaulted on these obligations.
“VTB Capital agreed with the SEC ruling that it violated US Federal Securities Laws related to negligence and anti-fraud. Without acknowledging or denying these regulations, VTB Capital agreed to pay more than $ 2.4 million. in the form of compensation and interest and a $ 4 million fine, “the SEC said.
October 19, 10:07 PM
VTB signed an agreement with the United States to terminate the investigation into Mozambique