VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case

VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case – RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

VTB Capital to pay US $ 6 million in Credit Suisse case

VTB Bank’s London division VTB Capital will pay US $ 6 million for misinformation of investors in the Credit Suisse case, the American … RIA Novosti, 19.10.2021

2021-10-19T21: 57

2021-10-19T21: 57

2021-10-19T22: 10

WASHINGTON, October 19 – RIA Novosti. VTB’s London-based subsidiary VTB Capital will pay US $ 6 million to misinform investors in the Credit Suisse case, the Securities and Markets Commission (SEC) said. kickbacks on more than $ 1 billion in Mozambique bond placements. “The London-based subsidiary of Russian VTB Bank separately agreed to pay more than $ 6 million to settle SEC allegations about its role in misinforming investors in a second (Mozambique) bond offering in 2016.” According to the statement of the American regulator. “According to the SEC resolution, the second placement, structured by VTB Capital and Credit Suisse, allowed investors to exchange their investments in the earlier placement of bonds for new sovereign securities issued directly by the authorities of Mozambique,” the regulator clarifies. “At the same time, the SEC found that common Credit Suisse and VTB Capital’s materials on the placement did not reveal the true nature of Mozambique’s debt and the high risk of default on bonds, “the regulator said. In addition, the materials did not indicate that a significant part of the first placement was involved in the wrong address, says the SEC. Mozambique subsequently defaulted on these commitments. “VTB Capital agreed with the SEC ruling that it violated the (US) Federal Securities Laws related to negligence and anti-fraud. Without acknowledging or denying these regulations, VTB Capital agreed to pay more than $ 2.4 million in compensation and interest and a $ 4 million fine, “the SEC said.

