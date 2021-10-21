What an investor needs to know about Tesla results :: RBC Pro

The electric car maker posted record quarterly revenue and earnings for the third time in a row as the company managed to fully utilize its factories despite logistical disruptions, chip shortages and energy shortages in China. But further growth may be difficult

American automaker Tesla (TSLA, capitalization of $ 867.33 billion, share price of $ 865.80 at the close of trading on October 20) has released a report for the third quarter of 2021. The company managed to post a record profit for itself – $ 1.62 billion – and surpass Wall Street expectations. Logistic difficulties and interruptions in the supply of components did not stop Tesla from ramping up production of electric cars and increasing revenue. The main thing in Tesla’s reporting for Q3 2021 Revenue amounted to $ 13.76 billion, an increase of 57% over the year. At the same time, the average car price for the year fell by 6% – Tesla increased the share of cheap models in sales.

for the year decreased by 5% and amounted to $ 1.33 billion. Cash position of the company is $ 16.1 billion.