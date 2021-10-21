What is Ethereum cryptocurrency and why is it worth investing in it // IA Susanin

We reveal the features of Ethereum, talk about the pros and cons of cryptocurrencies.

In recent years, more and more talk about virtual currencies. They are an alternative to traditional investment methods. The most popular cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, but Litecoin, Eth and EOS are also well known to everyone. Ethereum was originally a decentralized platform (not a cryptocurrency). However, the base currency on it was Ether (ETH). The platform was created by Vitalik Buterin, a Canadian programmer of Russian origin.

Cryptocurrencies act as a virtual carrier of value. They allow you to conduct transactions. However, only a few percent of them are used to buy services and goods. They serve as a speculative instrument.

It should be borne in mind that cryptocurrencies are characterized by high volatility, i.e. variability… Prices can rise and fall in a short period of time. There are several hundred cryptocurrencies on the market and new ones are constantly being created. Some of them disappear if they don’t get enough users.

It is also worth noting that digital financial assets are high-risk, their purchase can lead to the loss of the deposited funds, and therefore you should familiarize yourself with all the risks.

Ethereum – origin

Vitalik Buterin was one of the founders of Bitcoin Magazine in 2011. This IT genius in 2013 published the so-called “White Paper” – a report in which he presented reflections on a project called Ethereum. In 2014, he co-founded the platform of that name.

In his definition, this project is described as a decentralized mining network and software platform at the same time. Initially, Ethereum was intended primarily for developers so that they could create programs in a decentralized manner.

Ethereum and cryptocurrencies ─ analyzing how it works

The idea is the so-called mining (mining) of cryptocurrencies using diggers. These are special computers with enormous power that solve equations. For this they receive virtual coins. It is important to remember that the energy and equipment used for digging creates costs. Therefore, it pays off when the costs are below the cost of the coins. The more people are involved in the process, the more expensive and difficult it becomes.

Since Ethereum (the platform) is a decentralized system running on its own network, it uses blockchain technology – a chain of interconnected blocks. Blocks are units that perform financial operations, controlled by special programs (without the human factor). On the other hand, if a person wants to buy ETH, they can go to the Ethereum platform and buy currency with traditional money.

Ethereum (currency) – cryptocurrency features

Ethereum (currency) can be split into units of lower value. These include:

– finney;

– szabo;

– shannon;

– babbage;

– lovelace;

– wei – the smallest of them, is one trillion Eter.

Each of them is worth 0.001 (one thousandth) of the higher denomination. For example, one Ethereum (currency) is equal to one thousand finnies. It is used for smart contracts, or digital contracts, as well as for application development.

The Ethereum platform works on the principle of the Internet of Things. Its activity is based on the fact that electronic devices communicate with each other without human intervention. However, in the Ethereum network, data exchange occurs not by sensors, but by blocks.

Ethereum – how to buy and sell?

You can buy Ethereum in many places. As a result of friction between platform participants, the Ethereum currency was split. Therefore, the price can change depending on whether it is about Ethereum (ETH) or Ethereum classic (ETC). Both cryptocurrencies are usually bought in order to make money on them (buy cheaper and sell higher). You can become a holder by visiting numerous online exchangers and exchanges. Some online stores and platforms also allow you to pay with Ethereum.

Ethereum – mining earnings

To make money on Ethereum, you need powerful mining equipment, that is, a computer with a video card. You are not mining alone, but in a group by joining a mining pool. There is special software for this activity, for example Ethminer. After mining a certain block, the miner receives a reward, which is transferred to a wallet associated with Ethereum.

Is it worth investing your equipment and time in this? This can be estimated using calculators such as WhattoMine, CryptoCompare. Ethereum is gradually moving from a proof of work system to a proof of stake system. The process of calculating equations is replaced by a reward given for assets that a participant puts on the network.

Pros and cons of cryptocurrencies

The Ethereum platform and the ETH currency, like other virtual money, are designed to be anonymous, independent from governments, and decentralized. Some coins are limited (up to 210.70 million ETC), which means that no more can be mined than was indicated in advance.

This affects their price. ETH, on the other hand, is prone to inflation since its production is unlimited. This market is not yet fully formed, so it is unclear how it will behave in the long run. Even the most popular virtual currencies today could collapse in a decade. Their most important feature is anonymity. However, it remains to be seen if they will become simply part of the system in the future.

Ethereum (currency) is a type of virtual money that can be bought online. It should be borne in mind that its rate, like the rate of other similar value carriers, can quickly fall. It is characterized by high volatility. If you are willing to take risks, everything is in your hands.

* This article is not a financial recommendation and is for informational purposes only.