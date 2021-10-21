what is it and why are they chosen by Meghan Markle, Emma Watson and other stars?

Grown diamonds are conquering the world: they are already being chosen for publication by Meghan Markle (and she sets trends no worse than Kim Kardashian), Penelope Cruz, Lady Gaga and other stars, and this is not just that. Why? Let’s tell!

What are grown diamonds (and what does Leonardo DiCaprio have to do with it)?

Do you remember the movie “Blood Diamond” starring Leonardo DiCaprio? The plot is based on the story of a smuggler who illegally mines diamonds. So, Leo was struck by a plot about a cruel business. And therefore, immediately after its release (in 2015), I decided to popularize artificially grown diamonds (which are no different from real ones) and became an investor in a small diamond-growing startup Diamond Foundry. For several years they made a successful project, and DiCaprio himself set the trend for grown diamonds. And we fully support him in this!

A diamond grown in a laboratory is no different from a diamond mined either in composition or in the beauty of its radiance. The stones cannot be discerned by eye or with a magnifying glass. At the same time, growing diamonds is a much more environmentally friendly process compared to mining. They differ only in age and cost. In a laboratory, a diamond takes about two to four weeks to grow, while it takes more than 100 million years for the earth to grow. At the same time, a mined diamond is 2-4 times more expensive than a grown one!

Why do stars choose them? In general, the trend towards conscious consumption was entrenched several years ago, but now it seems much more integral and continues to develop: global brands produce digital clothes, large companies accept things for recycling, and in 2019, 32 global brands immediately signed an environmental agreement aimed at reduction in the amount of plastic used. The pandemic also affected the situation. It was during the quarantine that many stopped consuming fast fashion. The stars are also calling for conscious consumption: some openly support Greta Thunberg, who advocates saving the planet, and some – setting a trend for eco-friendly products and jewelry.

Grown diamonds instead of mined ones have already appeared in many stars (including our beloved Zoe Kravitz and beauty Emma Watson). And Lady Gaga appeared in them at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 (then she was credited with an affair with Bradley Cooper). The singer took to the red carpet in a chic pink Valentino dress and complemented the look with earrings with grown diamonds. Well, is it worth talking about Meghan Markle, who also wears such jewelry (despite the fact that she is from the royal family).

Where to buy in Russia? In Russia, by the way, you can also buy jewelry with grown diamonds (and no worse than Lady Gaga’s). So, if you want to be in trend and care about the future of the Earth, we advise you to choose Green Diamonds! In general, this is the first company in the country that openly declares that it uses grown diamonds in jewelry. Here are presented not only colorless, but also colored diamonds: yellow, blue and pink. Whereas colored diamonds mined in nature today can be bought exclusively at auctions for hundreds of thousands of dollars per carat.

Is it worth it to say that diamond mining is draining our planet? They are mined in open mines, which can be more than a kilometer in diameter and 500 meters deep. And this completely changes the ecosystem.

Another important point: as a result of diamond mining, forests can be cut down. That is why more and more brands and companies support the trend of responsible consumption and environmental preservation. This concept is also used by Green Diamonds. They not only opt for grown diamonds, but also propose to abandon non-recyclable packaging in favor of a paper envelope, and send a percentage of all sales to conservation projects.