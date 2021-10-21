What Tom Hanks’ son Chester said on Instagram about coronavirus

Chester Hanks, the son of actor Tom Hanks, recorded a video on Instagram in which he emotionally told subscribers his opinion about the coronavirus. He believes that COVID-19 is a simple cold, and the man also admitted that he was tired of wearing masks. Prior to this, Chester has repeatedly appeared in various scandals: for example, some netizens saw a reference to Nazism in his White Boy Summer merchandise.

The son of Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, 31-year-old Chester, on August 10, shared his point of view on the coronavirus with subscribers on Instagram. Chet (the abbreviated form of the man’s name) recorded a video in which he literally shouted that COVID-19 is a common cold.

At first, the hero of the material spoke calmly and explained why it is very important to be vaccinated against the virus.

I think it’s important to say: I was vaccinated, I think everyone needs to do the same. We Americans must take care of each other. I appeal to my subscribers: everyone needs to be vaccinated, – said Chester in the video.

But then the man loudly said Sike – a slang word in English that means that everything said earlier is nonsense, and the narrator meant something completely different. Chester’s intonation also changed – he shouted and actively gestured, while using foul language.

I have never had a coronavirus. It’s just a goddamn cold. If you are sick, stay at home. If you’re in danger, don’t go outside, I’m already tired of wearing these stupid masks.

Chester’s position is strongly at odds with the opinion of his star father Tom Hanks: the performer of the leading role in the film “Forrest Gump” in April 2020 donated his blood to create a vaccine against COVID-19 after having had the virus.

Chester Hanks’ merch scandal

In March 2021, Tom Hanks’ son released clothes with the White Boys Summer logo, and some netizens reacted with disapproval to Chester’s creative work. A number of commentators did not appreciate the design of the lettering on T-shirts and sweatshirts – it was gothic and reminded them of the font on the autobiography of the head of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler. Also, Chester’s merch has been criticized due to the fact that some people saw the idea of ​​white supremacy in the words of the logo.

The authors of the DailyDot in March 2021 suggested that Los Angeles hip-hop culture most likely influenced Chester’s choice when creating merch. On top of that, Hanks Jr. explained that the White Boys Summer slogan does not imply the superiority of white boys. Also in the media publication it is said that Chester announced the release of a new merch for girls called Black Queen Summer.

