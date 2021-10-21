Who doesn’t need non-working days, WHO and Sputnik V. The main thing for the night :: Society :: RBC

WHO takes up Sputnik V again

WHO has resumed the approval procedure for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. How long the process will last is unknown. The WHO noted that the date for its completion will be set as soon as the organization receives all the necessary data and the subsequent inspections are completed.

“WHO has confirmed that the approval process for Sputnik V is ongoing and is entering its final stages. A team of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia soon to collect all the necessary data on the vaccine, ”said RDIF, the vaccine distributor, in a statement.

WHO suspended the vaccine certification process on 15 September. As reported by the deputy head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO, acts as the regional office of WHO), Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, during an inspection at one of the factories where the vaccine is produced, they identified production shortcomings. The procedure will resume after the “necessary changes” have taken place, after which a new inspection will take place, he noted.

Ministry of Industry and Trade will protect industrial hemp

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is developing amendments to legislation related to the cultivation of technical hemp and the production of various products from it. The ministry will clarify the definition of the industrial use of the plant.

Industrial hemp (varieties with a share of tetrahydrocannabinol, a narcotic substance not exceeding 0.1%) is used for the production of a wide range of products: from teas and oils to nonwovens and building blocks. However, as market participants say, due to the fact that today the terms of narcotic and technical hemp are not legally differentiated, the entire industry is in a gray zone and its activities can cause claims from the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Now the share of industrial hemp in crops is very small and, according to the center of industry expertise of the Russian Agricultural Bank, is only about 0.01%. At the same time, as the head of the center Andrei Dalnov noted earlier, industrial hemp is a promising agricultural crop: in 2021, an area of ​​13.3 thousand hectares was sown with hemp, which is 23.3% more than a year earlier.

Problems with biometrics loans

Banks ask the Central Bank not to fine them for violating the terms of introduction of services provided by biometrics. From January 1, they should start issuing loans and opening biometrics accounts, but so far not everyone has time to do this. The reasons are the high costs of technological training required to comply with information security requirements.

Even for small banks, connecting customers through the Unified Biometric System (UBS) can require investments of hundreds of millions of rubles. Initially, credit institutions were supposed to implement such a function in 100% of their branches by the end of 2019. But the indicator was never achieved by the specified date – this became known only at the beginning of 2021, when the regulator itself proposed to reduce it to 80% from bank branches.

The problem is that taking biometrics is not very popular among Russians. In total, about 216 thousand users have registered in the system over the three years of its existence. Biometrics is unpopular not only in the banking sector: under no circumstances are almost 40% of Russians ready to give their biometric data to an employer. Almost half of the respondents fear that their data will be stolen and used without their knowledge.

