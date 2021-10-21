Who played Marina Wolf from the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Nalivkin’s show was given three months in prison :: Society :: RBC

Larisa Krivonosova

(Photo: BARAKuda / Youtube)



The Ussuriysk District Court of the Primorsky Territory sentenced a 43-year-old local resident to three months in prison, accused of repeatedly failing to comply with administrative restrictions. This was reported by the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. According to the case file published on the court’s website, we are talking about Larisa Krivonosova, who played the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Ussuriysk region Marina Wulf in a sketch show about the fictional deputy Vitaly Nalivkin

“The court <...> sentenced her to three months of imprisonment with serving the sentence in a general regime correctional colony,” the Interior Ministry said.

Marina Wolf from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who played in Nalivkin’s show, was sentenced to 10 days of arrest



According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in 2017, Krivonosova was released on parole from the Khabarovsk colony, where she was serving a sentence for causing grievous bodily harm.

In August 2020, due to the fact that she began to commit “violations that infringe on public order and public safety,” administrative supervision was established over her. During the supervision, the Ministry of Internal Affairs notes, Krivonosova “ignored the restrictions imposed by the court”, which is why several protocols were drawn up on her under Art. 19.24 Administrative Code. Subsequently, “due to systematic non-observance of administrative restrictions”, a criminal case was opened against the woman under Part 2 of Art. 314.1 (repeated non-compliance with administrative restrictions established by the court).