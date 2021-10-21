Why Rihanna wears a sheepskin coat at +25, we do not know, but here are 10 discounted models that will be useful to you in the fall

Rihanna continues to delight fans not with new music, but with her joint ventures with new boyfriend A $ AP Rocky. This time the couple was photographed in New York, and if the rapper was in a cotton suit and a cap, then the singer chose a corset with a snake print (match with a snake on boats), wide brown trousers (yes, this is one of the main colors season), a bandana (greetings from the 1990s) and a long fur sheepskin coat. We were confused only by the last attribute of her image – the temperature in New York has long exceeded 25 degrees. And against the background of other fashionistas of the big city, who escape the heat with the help of short-boxers with elastic bands and tops with ties, Rihanna does not look very organic (albeit very rapper).

Rihanna in New York, July 2021 © Gotham

According to assumptions on the Internet, the singer is filmed in a music video. Alas, not in his own, but for the new composition A $ AP Rocky. But at least she is one step closer to the music industry (and not only runs her beauty empire and presents Fenty lingerie collections). Who knows, perhaps the most anticipated duo of 2021 awaits us.

In any case, we advise you to think about the future and now look for a sheepskin coat for the autumn-winter season – especially since most of the models are now at a discount. We have collected for you 10 options that will serve you faithfully and in the rain, and in the snow, and on the set of your boyfriend’s video: from the cropped models of the Alpha Industires brand, which Bella Hadid adores, and the extended Stand Studio, which are worn in the off-season by all Scandinavian fashionistas, to the classics Yves Salomon and Ralph Lauren.