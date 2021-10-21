Wife informed the rector of “Shaninki” about heart surgery :: Society :: RBC

Sergey Zuev

(Photo: Sergey Savostyanov / TASS)



Rector of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences (MVShSiEN, Shaninki) Sergei Zuev is undergoing heart surgery. The spouse of the rector Elizaveta Fokina told RBC about this.

“Yesterday there was a suspicion of myocardial infarction. Today they did coronary angiography, and it became clear that the narrowing was significant, an operation was needed, ”Fokina said.

According to her, Zuev was diagnosed with a narrowing of one of the vessels, and this operation was the third in the last year, the previous ones were not on the heart. The rector’s defense intends to seek the preservation of the measure of restraint for Zuev in the form of house arrest by the court, Fokina added.

“We are very worried about the possible change in the measure of restraint from house arrest to detention and do not understand why this should be done for an elderly and sick person who, in any case, cannot influence the investigation. Of course, together with our lawyers, we will work to keep Sergei at home, ”she added.

Zuev was also told about heart surgery by his lawyer Ruslan Kozhura. “He’s in a civilian hospital where they brought him by ambulance,” he said.